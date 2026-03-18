Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith Hates This One Aspect of Being a Buckeye

Jeremiah Smith is entering his third season in Columbus but that doesn’t mean the Miami native has adjusted to Ohio’s frequent blustery weather.

Especially on practice days.

Smith shared as much earlier this week via the I AM ATHLETE podcast.

“I think I’m handling it pretty good,” Smith said, per the pod, of living in frigid Ohio. “… I just hate practicing (in the cold). Game Day I’ll be good.”

Jeremiah Smith really went from catching passes in Miami heat to running routes in snow with Ohio State 😳



When we asked what playing in the cold is like for him…



“Game day I’ll be good, I just hate practice in the cold, that’s the WORST… we don’t got nothing for real.” pic.twitter.com/tgG9doU95y — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) March 18, 2026

Columbus’ low on Wednesday is 19 degrees. Snow flurries fell throughout Monday night into Tuesday. Not entirely unexpected considering this is March. But that cold weather is never far off, including two seasons ago in the opening round of the College Football Playoff when Smith and the Buckeyes hosted (and routed) visiting Tennessee in the bitter cold (25 degrees at kickoff).

Despite the chilly temps, Ohio State does a good job of keeping Smith and the Buckeyes warm on the sidelines so they can heat up their opponents.

“We got big ole coats,” Smith said of the Buckeye sideline. “We got the bench warmers. I’ll be good on a Game Day.”

He’s not lying.

Cold or not, Smith’s been torching opposing defenses through two seasons. He’s widely considered to be the top wide receiver, if not player, in all of college football. And he’s held that place on the mantle almost since the day he stepped on campus.

Jeremiah Smith is 311 yards away from being OSU’s all-time receiving yards leader

Smith is a Two-time Big Ten Receiver of the Year, First-team All-American (2024), National Champion (2024), and has scored 29 total touchdowns.

He’s clearly producing when it counts on Saturdays. As for the other days of the week … when the temperature drops, Smith seemingly has more of an Allen Iverson opinion of non-Game Days.

“I hate practicing in the cold. That’s the worst,” added Smith.

To be clear: Not the game. We talking about practice, man.

That’s a reminder for all you Iverson fans out there.

“We don’t got nothing (at practice to combat the cold), for real,” Smith, entering his junior season, remarked.

When asked if the Buckeyes practiced indoors during inclement weather, Smith said OSU sticks with the outdoors then told the podcast: “Big Ten, we gotta play in the cold.”

No lies detected.

Come fall, that schedule includes two November games at The ‘Shoe and a third November game at Nebraska. Chances are it’ll be quite a bit colder in that trio of games than it will be in South Florida where Smith grew up.

As defensive backs across the country can attest, Jeremiah Smith’s been cold at least as long as he’s been a Buckeye.