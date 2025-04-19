Surprise Player Named As Newcomer To Watch For Ohio State Buckeyes
There are always lesser-known players who don't make headlines when they transfer to a big-time school, but they go on to make a big impact. That's become especially true in the NIL and transfer portal era, where players from smaller conferences or even DII ball are able to prove themselves somewhere else before really making a name for themselves at a big-time college football school.
Ohio State may have one of those players on its 2025 roster, though that will have to be proven in earnest during the season. So far this spring, though, Idaho State transfer defensive lineman Logan George is making a case for himself with the Buckeyes.
He may not be a starter in 2025, but the junior from Pocatello, Idaho, is making a name for himself this spring after spending his freshman and sophomore seasons playing in the Big Sky Conference. This is according to Patrick Murphy of Bucknuts, who named George an Ohio State newcomer who has made a big impression so far.
"The 6-foot-4, 249-pound George was noticeable throughout the spring practices open to the media. He capped off the month with a multi-sack performance in the spring game, primarily working with the second-string defensive line," Murphy wrote. "While he is unlikely to supplant Caden Curry or Kenyatta Jackson as a starter for the Scarlet and Gray, George will provide essential depth at defensive end, making an impact in a rotational role in 2025."
From Idaho State to a contributor on the defending College Football Playoff champs. That would be a huge step up for George.
It is worth noting that he flashed production for the Bengals, though, so the motor and ability to get things done as a defensive lineman is there. Last season at IDST, he totaled 53 tackles (24 solo) and 5.5 sacks.
If George can even get close to that contribution for the Buckeyes in 2025, he'll go down as a huge addition for OSU.