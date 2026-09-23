The Ohio State Buckeyes have work to do.

Heading into Week 4 of the 2026 season, the Buckeyes are ranked 7th in the nation and have a 2-1 record, beating unranked Kent State 59-3 and Ball State 56-3. The one loss is to now No.1-ranked Texas 24-23.

In that game, the Buckeyes were up 20-3, and the defense gave up 21 unanswered points in that 4th quarter.

You could look to the offense for not having any production in that 4th quarter, but with all the graduation to defense and all the new starters, that is where the Buckeyes struggle the most.

This season, the Buckeyes, through three games, only have 4 sacks and 10 QB hurries, with most of those coming against Ball State and Kent State. Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia needs to be able to find some pressure schemes to allow the front seven to make the opposing quarterbacks more uncomfortable and force turnovers, along with getting off the field on third downs.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) runs the ball against Kent State Golden Flashes defensive back A'tiq Muhammad (1) in the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The second question is will the rushing attack be consistent to help balance the offense out more?

Over 3 games, the Buckeyes have 476 yards and average 158.7 yards per game. Against unranked teams, the Buckeyes dominated through the air and on the ground, but against Texas, they were held to 94 rushing yards. In the other matchups, they had 382 in those two games.

Bo Jackson has been getting the majority of the carries, with 230 yards and two touchdowns on the season. The passing game between Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith has been consistent through the first three games, but sometimes the rushing attack will sputter out.

Against Big 10 opponents, the rushing attack will need to be just as effective as the pass game if the Buckeyes want to win on the road. The Buckeyes struggled in the Texas environment, especially in the 4th quarter, but that is where leadership will play a big role moving forward.

The last question heading into Big 10 play is whether the leadership of the veterans will be able to rise to the occasion.

The pressure to win and lead falls on Jeremiah Smith and Julian Sayin. On the road is tough to win, and if things are not going right for this offense, these two will have to be able to step up on third downs and critical drives. Their connection has worked so far, but against the elite teams, they have struggled.

Against the Longhorns, the offense could not find anything in the 4th quarter, and if that were to happen in a Big 10 matchup, the Buckeyes could be in trouble. The Buckeyes have some tough matchups in the Big 10 coming up, but none more important than the next game.

Sep 5, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) celebrates the touchdown throw to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) during the second quarter against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State looks to improve to 3-1 this coming Saturday at 12 p.m., when they open with Big 10 play against Illinois on the road.