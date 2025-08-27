Three Bold Predictions For Ohio State Buckeyes Week One Matchup Against Texas
The 2025 college football season is finally here, which means Ohio State Buckeye fans excitement is growing prior to the program's week one contest against the Texas Longhorns.
Last season, head coach Ryan Day and his squad managed to take down the newest member of the SEC in the semifinals of the 2024-25 College Football Playoffs, 28-14. However, it's a new season with fresh new faces, which means there is uncertainty with two of the top three team in college football.
Here are three bold predictions for the Buckeyes' in their week one battle against the Longhorns.
Julian Sayin Throws for 280+ Yards And 2+ Touchdowns
After being named the starter earlier this month, Buckeye fans will finally get their first look of redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Sayin in week one.
As a former five-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, Sayin made headlines when he announced that he was entering the transfer portal shortly after his arrival to Alabama. And with Ohio State grabbing both Sayin and former starting quarterback Will Howard in the 2024 offseason portal window, the young gunslinger had a full year to develop last season.
Now, Sayin will be tasked with leading an Ohio State offense that is loaded with stars against a stout Longhorns defense. With both running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson out of the picture, it will take time for the Buckeyes to truly establish themselves on the ground. But Sayin's poise within the pocket and strong arm talent, he is fully capable of steering the ship on offense.
Beau Atkinson Records 2+ Sacks
One of the best additions Day made this offseason was landing former North Carolina defensive end Beau Atkinson, who led the Tar Heels in sacks last year. The 6-foot-6, 258 lbs. defender has the most experience at the collegiate level on the defensive line after the Buckeyes lost their entire starting front four to the NFL.
With such an impressive resume, it's clear that the Longhorns primary concern on offense is being able to stop Atkinson and his talented pass rush ability. However, a multi-sack performance in his Ohio State debut is not out of the realm of possibilities. Texas lost both of their starting tackles from 2024, which means Sarkisian must rely on Brandon Baker and Trevor Goosby in week one.
In addition to the young players up front for the Longhorns, quarterback Arch Manning has frequently displayed his rushing ability last season, giving Atkinson a better chance to record sacks when he leaves the pocket.
Carnell Tate Leads The Buckeyes In Catches/Receiving Yards
Despite how crazy it sounds to say wide receiver Carnell Tate will be the leading pass catcher for the Buckeyes over the likes of Jeremiah Smith, this already happened in Ohio State's last matchup against Texas. Longhorns' defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski did an excellent job of bracketing Smith with his secondary unit, which limited the Buckeyes' star receiver to one catch for three yards in the Cotton Bowl.
Luckily, Tate stepped up in a huge way for Day and his offense, recording seven catches for 87 yards. The former highly-touted recruit out of Chicago, IL was overshadowed in the Buckeyes offensive attack for the past two season with Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. being the main focal points through the air. This, however, does not mean Tate is not capable of handling a large workload. If Kwiatkowski presents a similar defensive approach as in the previous contest, Tate will easily become the main target for Sayin.
Texas' secondary suffered multiple losses this offseason, including star cornerback Jahdae Barron and safety Andrew Mukuba. Losing two key pieces to their defensive lineup could become a major problem for the Longhorns, as well as it being a perfect opportunity for the Buckeyes to exploit a potential weakness.