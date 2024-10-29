Buckeyes Now

Two Ohio State Buckeyes Recognized For Week Nine Performances

Find out which two Ohio State Buckeyes received positive recognition for their performances in Ohio State's narrow victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Cole McDaniel

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) heads up field against Nebraska Cornhuskers after a catch during the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium on Oct 26, 2024, in Columbus.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) heads up field against Nebraska Cornhuskers after a catch during the first quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium on Oct 26, 2024, in Columbus. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Week nine was a forgettable one from an Ohio State perspective. Ultimately, the Buckeyes did walk away with a victory but the overall performance in the 21-17 win was poor.

There were two players on offense who happened to have strong enough performances to make Pro Football Focus's Big Ten Team of the Week.

Wide receiver Carnell Tate and center Seth McLaughlin were recognized for their contributions in Ohio State's win.

Tate led the Buckeyes in receiving with four receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown. His performance was one that should catch the attention of many people.

Due to sharing a wide receiver room with Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith, Tate has been in the shadows as the No. 3 wide receiver on the team. However, Tate also has star potential and is making an impact for the Buckeyes. His size, speed and hands should result in getting plenty of targets the rest of the season.

Tate will not only force defenders to pay close attention to him, but NFL scouts will need to keep looking at him for the future.

McLaughlin on the other hand might be the more surprising one of these two to make PFF's Team of the Week. He was part of an offensive line that could not create any room for the running backs to pick up significant yardage. His personal grades were clearly high enough for PFF's liking though.

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin (56) motions during the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

McLaughlin has been an excellent addition to the offensive line this season and will be a key factor in the next game against Penn State. His leadership could be crucial as the offensive line might shift around a bit this week.

Despite the fact that the Ohio State defense played better than the offense against Nebraska, no Buckeyes defenders made PFF's Team of the Week. Cody Simon is the biggest omission after an excellent game.

