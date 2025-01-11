WATCH: Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson Puts Buckeyes Back On Top With Huge TD
After the Ohio State Buckeyes' defense gave up a touchdown late in the second quarter, OSU responded with a one play, 75 yard touchdown from TreVeyon Henderson.
The big-time play from Henderson gave the Buckeyes a 14-7 lead heading into half over the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl.
Ohio State began the contest with an impressive offensive drive that was capped off by a nine-yard rushing touchdown from running back Quinshon Judkins. However, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's unit struggled to find any sort of offensive production. The Buckeyes defense held their own until Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers found running back Jaydon Blue for an 18-yard touchdown with less than 30 seconds remaining.
Despite his recent hot stint in the 2024 College Football Playoffs, Henderson started off Friday's contest rather quiet. On top of the lack of production, the veteran running back received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty late in the first quarter. Henderson would eventually make up for the penatly by putting the Buckeyes up by seven before halftime.
Henderson, after suffering multiple injuries throughout his career with Ohio State, became a key member of the offense in 2024. The senior rusher, along with former Ole Miss running back, have become one of the best tailback duos in the country. The two have combined for over 1,800 yards and 20 touchdowns coming into Friday's contest against the Longhorns.
The winner of this year's Cotton Bowl is set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2024 National Championship.