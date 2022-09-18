Watch Ryan Day's Press Conference After Buckeyes Destroy Toledo

The Ohio State Buckeyes just annihilated Toledo in their final non-conference game of the season, 77-21.

C.J. Stroud threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns before giving way to Kyle McCord late in the third quarter. For the second time in as many years and we believe also the second time in school history, three different receivers have gone over 100 yards in a single game (Marvin Harrison Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Jayden Ballard).

The all-time school record for total yards in a game is 776 against Bowling Green in 2016. The Buckeyes didn't quite hit that record on Saturday, but they sure were close. They finished the night with 763 yards on 78 plays.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud and at least one other plyer or coach address the media from the podium at Ohio Stadium.

