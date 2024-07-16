What It's Like To Play As Ohio State Buckeyes in College Football 2025
College football, after years of waiting, has finally made it's return to the video games. EA Sports' College Football 25 is now available to play, and I got a chance to play with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Here's a breakdown of my experience with the Buckeyes:
With a 93 overall rating, Ohio State is the second-ranked team behind the Georgia Bulldogs. The star-studded lineup includes eight 90+ overall players, along with 23 80+ overall players.
Ohio State Offense in CFB25
Despite having an 89 overall offense in College Football 25, Ohio States' versatility in the pass and run game makes this offense an underrated unit.
Former Kansas State quarterback and probable starter Will Howard is the perfect duel-threat to balance the Buckeyes' offensive attack. With an 85 overall, Howard has solid ratings to be a catalyst for the team. His 94 throw power allows for his player to make most deep throws, along with 88 medium throw accuracy for the tight-window passes.
EA Sports clearly recognized Howard's rushing ability, which allows for users to be deceptive with run calls. His 80 speed and 83 carry makes him more than capable to call any type of run-option play.
Looking at the wide receivers, returning pass catcher Emeka Egbuka is the highest-rated wide receiver for the Buckeyes with a 93 overall rating. With 94 short-route running and 95 medium-route running, it felt like Egbuka was always open.
Don't count out the young wideouts for the Buckeyes. Carnell Tate (85 overall) and Jeremiah Smith (84 overall) were two sneaky pass catchers, and made some phenomenal catches.
On top of the cheat-code passing game, Ohio States' dynamic duo of 95 overall Quinshon Judkins and 93 overall Treyvon Henderson carry the run game for the Buckeyes.
During the first offensive drive, Judkins was the lead back on the field. However, the two backs rotate every drive, which makes it easier to keep each player's stamina up through the duration of the game.
If you like the bruiser-back style, Judkins fits the mold and can get you solid yardage on first and second downs. Henderson is perfect for any outside zone run play, as the Buckeyes' running back has 93 speed and can quickly reach the outside on a run play.
Ohio State Defense in CFB25
The Buckeye's defense in College Football 25 is a matchup nightmare for anyone who plays against the unit. With a 96 overall rating, Ohio State is the No. 1 defense in the game.
Even without defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau in the game, the front four still remains elite. 92 overall defensive end Jack Sawyer is a moster at getting after the quarterback, while being able to stop the run. With a 90 power rating and a 92 power move, Sawyer always gets into the oppenents' backfield.
Another key player on the line is 91 overall defensive tackle Tyleik Williams. The Buckeyes main man up the middle is a beast when it comes to stopping the run with a 91 block shed rating.
In a secondary unit that includes 95 overall free safety Caleb Downs and 91 overall cornerback Denzel Burke, any opponent will struggle to move the ball downfield through the air.
Downs, the highest-rated player for Ohio State in the game, makes it nearly-impossible to throw the ball deep against the Buckeyes. His 91 speed rating and 93 zone coverage rating is perfect for a saftey playing in the deep zones.
If you want to switch from zone coverage to man, Burke has the ability to match up against any team's top wideout. With 94 zone coverage and 91 press coverage, the veteran cornerback is the perfect player for any defensive setup.