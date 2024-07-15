Major Ohio State Buckeyes Star Missing From College Football 25
The Ohio State Buckeyes boast the top-rated defense in EA Sports' College Football 25, and that's without one of their most prominent defensive players.
Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau has not yet opted into the video game, and it remains to be seen if he will allow his name to be used (h/t Stephen Means of Cleveland.com).
Most players around the nation have decided to join in, making Tuimoloau one of the biggest names to be absent from the game.
Tuimoloau is preparing to enter is senior campaign with Ohio State after deciding not to make the jump to the NFL this past spring.
The 21-year-old racked up 38 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five sacks and a fumble recovery in 2023. He arrived at Columbus in 2021 and had a somewhat limited role in his freshman season, logging 17 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Tuimoloau then had a breakout year of sorts in his sophomore campaign, finishing with 28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, a couple of interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown.
Talk about filling up the stat sheet.
The Edgewood, Wa. native is widely regarded as one of the best defensive linemen in the country heading into 2024 and may very well end up being a first-round draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Meanwhile, the Buckeyes are generally considered the most talented team in college football with the upcoming season on the horizon.
Ohio State has not won a national championship since 2014, but the Buckeyes seem primed to make a serious run at ending their decade-long drought this year.