Yogi Berra Was Right: It’s Déjà Vu All Over Again in Columbus

The late Yogi Berra gave the world one of its most useful sports phrases. Buckeye fans have been muttering it for the past two Saturdays.

In October 2004, Jim Tressel’s Ohio State team went through a three-game Big Ten slide that felt like the end of the world. The Buckeyes began that season ranked ninth.

They went to Evanston and lost to Northwestern 33-27 in overtime, then lost at home to Wisconsin 24-13, then lost 33-7 at Iowa. The Northwestern game was the Wildcats’ first win over Ohio State since 1971. The Iowa loss was called the low point of Jim Tressel’s first four seasons, and it left Ohio State 0-3 in Big Ten play for the first time since 1988, which was John Cooper's first season as Ohio State's head coach.

Twenty-two years later, the pattern looks familiar. Now, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has to try to get Ohio State back on the right track.

Eerily similar to the 2004 season. Massive exodus of player talent from the 2002 national championship team, a new quarterback, and 2 consecutive losses that essentially eliminated the Buckeyes from any significant bowl game — Chip Minnich (@ChipMinnich) November 8, 2026

The Slide

This year’s Buckeyes started the season ranked among the nation’s best. They lost at Texas in Week 2, a nonconference game, by one point as time was expiring. The Big Ten losses have taken place over the last two weeks - On Halloween night in Los Angeles, they lost 30-18 to USC.

Last Saturday, Oregon beat them 41-28 at home, giving Ohio State a third regular-season loss for the first time since 2011. That dropped the Buckeyes from No. 2 in the coaches’ poll in Week 8 to No. 20 now, a fall of 18 spots.

The Unraveling

In 2004, the problem was a defense that gave up big plays and an offense that couldn’t answer. In 2026, the Oregon game looked much the same. Ohio State led early, then Oregon scored 38 straight points after a fake punt shifted the momentum.

The Buckeyes did not recover. Missed tackles on long touchdown runs turned the game.

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The Unranked Spoilers

In 2004, Ohio State lost to unranked Northwestern and to Iowa, which was unranked as well. This year, the Buckeyes have lost two straight to unranked teams, and quarterback Julian Sayin has been out “indefinitely” since an injury in the Indiana game on Oct. 17.

Tressel’s team had its own quarterback questions in 2004, which made its losses harder to read.

Where The Parallel Breaks

I don’t want to push the comparison too far. Two straight losses are not three, and this year’s first loss came outside the Big Ten by one point on the road. The 2004 team was in a transition year, and its stumble fit that.

This year’s Buckeyes were a projected national title contender whose roster was supposed to be one of the deepest in the country.

A slide that costs a team a playoff spot is a different kind of failure than one that costs it a Big Ten crown. And because of Ohio State’s schedule in 2026, there’s no easy way back.

The Way Out

If you’re a Buckeye fan looking for hope, 2004 offers some. Tressel’s team finished 8-4 with a win over No. 7 Michigan and a 33-7 Alamo Bowl victory over Oklahoma State. The season wasn’t what anyone wanted, but it didn’t define the program.

This year’s finish is still wide open. The Buckeyes host Northwestern next, then visit Nebraska, then close at home against Michigan on Nov. 28th. Winning the last three games, then a bowl game, would give Ohio State a 10-3 record for the 2026 season.

And Northwestern is the team that started the 2004 slide. If Yogi Berra was right, the Buckeyes will either repeat the past or finally break from it. Fans will find out soon.