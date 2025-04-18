Former NFL QB Makes Bold Statement About Ohio State QB Will Howard
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard is an intriguing name to watch in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s one of the sleeper quarterbacks who is expected to go anywhere from the second to the fourth round.
Brian Hoyer, the 15-year NFL journeyman, has seen the highs and lows of the NFL. He spent the majority of his career as a backup, but he did get a few opportunities to be the guy. He had the starting opportunity in Cleveland, Houston, Chicago, and San Francisco. Hoyer spent several years behind the GOAT, Tom Brady, as the backup in New England that got him one Super Bowl ring.
Since retiring after the 2023 season, Hoyer has dipped his toe into NFL media and spent last preseason as a color commentator for the Patriots.
On Tuesday, he joined Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan’s “Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima” and shared who his favorite quarterback is in this NFL Draft.
“It’s Will Howard. The personality, I think guys are going to be drawn to him. I think he has leadership skills. He has aura. The more that I watch him the more I like him.”
Howard has become the forgotten guy in this year’s draft. The top two guys are Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, the second tier is Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough, and Howard heads the third tier that includes Kyle McCord.
Very few had better years statistically than Howard and none of them had better years in terms of winning football games. Howard orchestrated one of the greatest playoff runs in college football history with wins over Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame that led the Buckeyes to a National Championship.
Howard’s only knock in-between the lines is that he was carried by the best receiving core in the sport. It’s hard to argue that point as he was throwing to three, maybe four future first-round picks.
What no one can question is Howard’scharacter. So much more of it has become publicly known over the last few weeks as he has gone on his media tour. He continues to say and do all of the right things and the entire world is seeing the person that Howardis and how he will fit seamlessly into a locker room.