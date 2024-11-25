Former Ohio State Star Continues to Struggle in NFL Rookie Season
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was considered a can't-miss prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he was the consensus best player at his position.
So, when the Arizona Cardinals selected Harrison with the fourth overall pick, many were prepared for the youngster to bring some explosiveness to the Cardinals' offense.
Needless to say, that has not happened.
On Sunday, Harrison put forth his latest lackluster performance, logging three catches for 47 yards on six targets in Arizona's 16-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Harrison has totaled just nine grabs over the last three weeks, and he has registered 100 yards just twice in 11 games on the season overall.
That's not to say that Harrison has been bad. He has accumulated 36 receptions for 546 yards and six touchdowns on the year, so he has been somewhat productive.
However, the 22-year-old has not been quite as effective as everyone was expecting heading into his debut NFL campaign.
For example, New York Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers has posted better numbers (67/671/three) in two fewer games with a far worse quarterback situation.
Then there is Jacksonville Jaguars first-year wide out Brian Thomas Jr., who has also been quite a bit more efficient than Harrison.
Harrison even had a game earlier in the season when he was held without a catch.
The good news is that there is still plenty of time for Harrison to turn things around, and he has his entire NFL career ahead of him.
This just isn't the fireworks that everyone was hoping to see from Harrison in Year 1.