Former Ohio State Buckeyes QB Justin Fields Shows Off New Look in New York
Former Ohio State Buckeyes’ quarterback Justin Fields is entering his fifth year in the NFL and will do it as a member of his third different franchise.
His once-promising career began in the 2021 NFL draft when he was selected with the 11th overall pick by the Chicago Bears. He was the prince who was promised in Chicago to turn that franchise around and finally give them their quarterback of the future.
His time in Chicago did not go as planned, and they granted him permission to seek a trade to the team of his choice before the Bears selected Caleb Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft. Fields was ultimately dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers in what should have been a perfect fit for the young quarterback.
The year got off to a promising start as he had the Steelers playing solid football, and he himself was also playing good ball. Then, he was benched in favor of Russell Wilson, and that marked the end of his time in Pittsburgh.
He became a free agent and was one of the first quarterback dominoes that fell. He signed with the New York Jets early on in the offseason and found his new home alongside former teammate Garrett Wilson.
On Tuesday, Fields showed off his new colors in a quick couple of videos where he was seen making a few passes in his new Jets’ helmet.
The New York green looks good on the 26-year-old who is trying to find his way in the NFL. There have been several examples of quarterbacks who were drafted early but needed to find a new home before really hitting their potential. The most recent example that comes to mind is Baker Mayfield.
Fields’ career arc mirrors Mayfield’s as their first stop didn’t work out great and they were forced to bounce around a bit.
Mayfield found a home in Tampa Bay and has thrived. Could New York be a similar place for Fields?
It just might be. That is a team and a franchise who are starved for a great football team and are yearning for the next great Jets quarterback.