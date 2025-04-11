Former Super Bowl Hero Providing Helping Hand To Buckeyes During Spring Ball
After the Seattle Seahawks ran the ball the entire length of the field they had the ball on the New England Patriots’ one-yard line, just three feet away from being Super Bowl champions. Instead of handing the ball to Marshawn Lynch, Russell Wilson dropped back to pass and threw a slant pattern to the right side.
An open window closed in an instant when defensive back Malcolm Butler jumped in front of the wide receiver and intercepted the pass. While doing so, he etched his name as Super Bowl royalty for the rest of time.
Butler was a top defender while playing for Matt Patricia in New England. Now that Patricia is the defensive coordinator for Ohio State, Butler has joined him in Columbus.
He posted on his Instagram a picture of him inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with the caption, “Thanks for the experience.”
While it does not appear that Butler will be with the Buckeyes for the entire season, any wisdom he was able to pass on to the inexperienced Ohio State secondary is welcomed.
They will be replacing three starters in a secondary that was one of the best in America last season. However, two of the guys that remain are superstar Caleb Downs and two-year starter Davison Igbinosun.
Downs is believed to be one of the best overall players in the country. In his two years playing for Alabama and Ohio State, he has proved to be a star. Igbinosun showed up when it mattered most for the Buckeyes last year and is taking on a leadership role for them next season.
The new members in that secondary are going to be exciting names with not much experience. Devin Sanchez is the next household name to wear Scarlet and Gray. He will be a true freshman next season and looks to be the next great Buckeyes cornerback.
Along with Sanchez are Aaron Scott Jr. and Jermaine Matthews Jr., who is a familiar name.
The new Buckeyes’ secondary has a high bar to clear to meet the new standard in Columbus. This spring they got to learn from a Super Bowl champion, which should be beneficial.