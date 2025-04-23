Green Bay Packers Projected to Make Major Trade for Ohio State Star
The last time that the Green Bay Packers selected a wide receiver in the first round, they picked Javon Walker with the 20th overall pick in the 2002 draft.
As the 2025 draft is just around the corner, NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter has Green Bay making a splash at wide receiver.
Reuter is calling for the Packers to strike a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to select Ohio State star Emeka Egbuka.
Egbuka has all of the tools to be the next great pro receiver who spent their college days in Columbus. Buckeyes fans know this by watching him firsthand, but the national landscape is just finding out how special he is.
His career at Ohio State was up and down. His freshman year, he saw very limited time, as you may expect, before he burst onto the scene in 2022 with a career year, in which he posted 74 catches for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns.
In 2023, he took a step back as he missed some time due to injury, but was largely in the backseat due to Marvin Harrison Jr.
During the 2024 season, he regained his old form and posted another spectacular year. Even though he was playing second fiddle to superstar Jeremiah Smith, he still made his presence known, especially in the College Football Playoff.
The play that will stand out amongst the rest was his 45-yard touchdown catch in the Rose Bowl against the Oregon Ducks. The game was still in the balance before Egbuka ripped right up the seam and completed a one-handed catch, crossed the goal line, and set that game on fire.
Not only is Egbuka an elite wide receiver, but he has elite character which has become more and more evident throughout this draft process.
ESPN NFL Analyst Peter Schrager was quoted as saying that he has “won the (pre-draft) interview process” and has become “universally loved” throughout the league. (Linking my story from yesterday to this sentence)
If Green Bay decides to make the move up to pick 19 to take Egbuka, they will be getting the next great Packers wide receiver.