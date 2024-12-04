Live Tracker: Ohio State Buckeyes' 2024 National Signing Day
National Signing Day is here, and members of the Ohio State Buckeyes' No. 4-ranked class are officially joining the Buckeyes. Here's a live tracker of all the 26 commits in the 2025 recruiting class to officially sign with Ohio State.
Yet to sign but are committed: Four-star linebacker Tarvos Alford and four-star defensive lineman Jarquez Carter.
Scroll through to see all of the players who've signed.
*rankings and stars based off of On3.com
12:45 PM EST: Five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord FLIPS to Oregon
After all the rumors of the highly-touted prospect flipping his commitment, Offord announced on National Signing Day that he will take his talents to Oregon. Offord took an official visit to Oregon during the Buckeyes' Week 7 loss to head coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks.
The big-time playmaker is the No. 3 cornerback in the 2025 class and is a huge loss for the Buckeyes who hold two cornerback signees in Devin Sanchez and Jordyn Woods.
11:09 AM EST: Four-star running back Anthony Rogers
The No. 11 ranked running back announced his commitment on National Signing, selecting Ohio State over the Georgia Bulldogs. Rogers becomes the third running back to sign with the Buckeyes, along with four-star Bo Jackson and three-star Isaiah West.
10:54 AM EST: Four-star wide receiver Phillip Bell
Coming out of Mission Viejo, CA, Bell announced his commitment Aug 31. The four-star prospect is the No. 29 ranked wide receiver in the 2025 class, and is one of four wideouts to sign with Ohio State in the 2025 recruiting class.
10:44 AM EST: Four-star EDGE Zion Grady
After the decommitments both London Merritt and Zahir Mathis in the month of Nov, the Buckeyes held on to four-star EDGE Zion Grady. The No. 9 EDGE rusher in the 2025 class chose Ohio State over Alabama and Miami. Grady joins both Trajen Odem and Maxwell Roy as the three defensive lineman to sign with Ohio State.
10:01 AM EST: Four-star wide receiver De'zie Jones
Ohio State locks up yet another four-star wide receiver in De'zie Jones.
The New Jersey product is the No. 50 wideout in the 2025 class and the third out of four Buckeye commits to officially sign with the program.