Live Tracker: Ohio State Buckeyes' 2024 National Signing Day

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ CB Na’eem Offord has Flipped his Commitment from Ohio State to Oregon, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 190 CB from Birmingham, AL had been Committed to the Buckeyes since February



“SCO Ducks”https://t.co/JgvgiHzg7f pic.twitter.com/zqq8VDH9lK