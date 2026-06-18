2028 5-Star QB Donald Tabron II Weighing Ohio State, Michigan State and More

Cass Tech High School quarterback Donald Tabron II, out of Detroit, Michigan, is one of the top recruits in the 2028 high school class. According to Andrew Gillis of Cleveland.com, Tabron II is the No. 29 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking and is the third-ranked quarterback in the class.

Last season as a sophomore at Cass Tech, Donald Tabron II threw for 2,800 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also grew up a fan of all the Michigan-based teams, and he revealed that to reporters during his recent recruiting camp.He also grew up a fan of all of the Michigan-based teams, and that was something he revealed to reporters during his recruitment camp recently

“Really just the Michigan teams,” Tabron told reporters after a recruiting camp on Tuesday. “Growing up in Michigan, you watched them and you know people who’ve gone to Michigan, Michigan State. I mean you’re always just rooting for them, but at the end of the day, whatever fits best for me.”

However, the prospect does also hold a recruitment offer from the Ohio State Buckeyes and is one of the university's top recruitment targets in the 2028 class at the quarterback position. Even with ties to the Michigan community growing up. That’s something that he shared that he had mixed feelings about.

“It’s mixed feelings,” Tabron said of the reaction back home when visiting Ohio State. “There was a bunch of guys from my school at Cass Tech who came to Ohio State. There was a bunch of guys from Cass went to ‘School Up North.’ So it’s mixed feelings, but at the end of the day it’s whatever works best for me, whatever fits best for me.”

Last November, Donald Tabron II was in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and had the opportunity to experience the legendary rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State up close and personal.

Now, if he elect to go to either school in two years, he has the opportunity to play in that rivalry for at least three years.

“It’s...ridiculous,” he said. “I would say just seeing it from afar, being able to watch it on TV as a kid and then being at the game, watching it in person, is completely different. It just gives you perspective of how intense the rivalry is and how much both sides want it. It’s good to kind of see from both sides watching the game.”

As of right now, the University of Michigan has not shown much interest in the Cass Tech product, that could change later, but the schools that he has on his list beside Ohio State are Texas A&M, Oregon, LSU, Auburn and Kentucky as the first runners.

However, according to Tom Loy of 247sports.com, Michigan State has "genuine interest” in Tabron II.

“When you connect with him, you'll realize he has a ton of real, genuine interest in the new staff and new blood in the Spartans program,” Loy wrote on X.

Per Andrew Gillis, Ohio State quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler has been Tabron II’s point of contact. He also shared that when it comes to potentially committing to a particular school, it will depend on the coaching staff, and the school itself.

“It’s a mix of both the coaches and the school,” Tabron said of making a commitment. “You don’t really want to lean too far on one side, too far on the other side. I’ll say it both plays a heavy part, but I don’t think that anybody really on this staff is going anywhere anytime soon.”

Tabron also hinted that he would be making a decision either in August or September of this year on where he will be playing in 2028. We will have wait a little bit longer to see where the Ohio State Buckeyes’ recruit chooses to play, but he made it perfectly clear that he wants to teach the field as early as possible and fit the program’s culture.