3 Ohio State High-Profile NIL Additions Who Need A Huge Camp

After losing 10 starters from a season ago, Ohio State made sure to be active in the transfer portal to acquire talent that fit the program and be ready to make an impact immediately for the Buckeyes.

As multiple transfers like Terry Moore and Christian Alliegro are expected to be Week 1 starters for the Buckeyes, multiple big-time transfers are headed into training camp still fighting for a starting spot.

While trying to compete with former top-recruits the Buckeyes landed as well as learning a new scheme, some key players that were expected to start could fall into a rotation or less a developmental player for next season.

Here are three Buckeye transfers who will need a big camp to start for the Buckeyes this upcoming season:

Qua Russaw

Russaw comes in from Alabama, where he was a solid contributor with 36 tackles and two interceptions his sophomore year. His junior year, he saw action in 4 less games and only played about half the snaps he did before.

He was met with high praise from Buckeye fans when he landed in Columbus, as the former 4-star prospect created excitement for him to replace NFL Draft pick Caden Curry.

Russaw's experience helps him, but the crowded depth that exists in Ohio State’s defensive end room will make it hard for him to land the starting job next to returning starter Kenyatta Jackson Jr.

He will likely battle with North Carolina transfer from last season Beau Atkinson and incoming sophomore Zion Grady for the position. If he does not shine early in camp, these two hungry returners who know the scheme could put him as a rotational piece during the season.

John Walker

A True Freshman All-American Team contributor for UCF in 2023, Walker did not see a significant uptick in production into his sophomore season. After finishing with 24 tackles and 5 tackles for loss his freshman year, he only had 16 more tackles and had three less tackles for loss.

He comes into a room that only returns one starter in Eddrick Houston, but will have to battle Alabama transfer James Smith and returning Buckeye Will Smith Jr.. James Smith is expected to be the starter currently after posting 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks last season for the Crimson Tide.

One element on Walker’s side is his height, as he stands an inch taller than Smith and can be more of a threat to bat passes next to Houston, who also stands at 6 '3".

If Walker can show the flashes of being able to disrupt plays in the backfield as James Smith has, he may be able to steal this spot. Although, as it currently stands he looks to be more of a rotational backup heading into next season.

Kyle Parker

Parker was a late transfer portal addition for the Buckeyes, but after showcasing ability in the redzone for LSU last season seemed as a vital piece of depth for the Ohio State offense.

Yet heading into training camp, there seems to be the least amount of buzz around him.

As the likes of Chris Henry Jr., UTSA transfer Devin McCuin, and even freshman Brock Boyd have received acclaim in camp for making big plays, there seems to be the big day missing from Parker.

He is still expected to be a rotational piece in the offense, but if he doesn’t match the big plays the other receivers have made in the room, it may not be as a big of a role as imagined for the LSU transfer.