Ohio State’s Path To Beat Michigan Easier Because of Brutal Bryce Underwood Flaw

The Ohio State Buckeyes' 27-9 win against the Michigan Wolverines last November marked a fresh start for Ryan Day's team in "The Game." Now, they'll look to keep the momentum going this fall when the teams meet in Columbus.

During a recent edition of the BIGPLAY Sports Network's The Bobby Carpenter Show, former Buckeyes linebacker Steele Chambers weighed in on the Wolverines' glowing support of Underwood despite dome rough patches.

"You've got Michigan fans that were cannibalizing him right after the spring game... and now you've got a legitimate Hall of Famer [Eric Weddle] confirming all that stuff," Chambers said.

It just keeps looking worse for Bryce Underwood.



"You've got Michigan fans that were cannibalizing him right after the spring game... and now you've got a legitimate Hall of Famer confirming all that stuff."



-@steeleC22



Presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/4bssTMfZSG pic.twitter.com/3AenIrE3Xs — Bobby Carpenter Show (@BobbyCarpShow) June 11, 2026

Weddle's comments regarding Underwood came as Weddle's son, Gaige Weddle, a two-way star, continues his recruitment.

"So let me give a little context because everyone just thinks when I say [Bryce Underwood] can't throw it means he literally can't throw it," Eric Weddle told Rich Eisen. "It means I didn't — I don't think he's very accurate. And when I say he, I don't think he can play quarterback, it means playing the position at the standard that I think he should be at."

Eric Weddle said that instead of Underwood being argumentative toward him, he should be reinvigorated to know that people are paying attention to him.

"Now go prove me wrong," Weddle said. "Like this isn't going to be the first time someone says something negative about you."

Eric Weddle said, that simply put, Underwood needs to do much more to meet a consistent standard of the quarterback position at the highest level in college football regardless of just winning the marquee games. Although Eric Weddle didn't mention the Buckeyes diewctly, his remarks still check out.

"And listen, I don't take back what I said," Weddle told Eisen. "Obviously, hearing it doesn't come off very well, but the point is, you have to play quarterback a certain way to win a national championship. And my understanding of Michigan is they expect national championships and these kids are paid to play a certain way, right? So what I saw from two games last year, and then I went out to spring ball, I saw not very good QB play. Now I know the coaches there are coaching and doing the best they can and are going to, and they're going to put them in their best foot forward, right?"

Ultimately, if Carpenter's analysis with Chambers holds true about Underwood, it could be another win for the Buckeyes.

Only time will tell, though.