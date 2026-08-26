3 Bold Player Predictions for Ohio State Football in 2026

Every year for Ohio State Football, it feels like there is always a handful of players that get less buzz behind the other stars on the roster, but become a household name by the end of the season.

Last year, it was Arvell Reese, whose stellar play in Week 1 against Texas immediately made him one of the most watched and talked about Buckeyes last season before becoming a top-5 draft pick last April.

The year before, it was Jeremiah Smith, who put up arguably the best College Football Playoff performance ever with 187 yards and two touchdowns against number-one seed Oregon.

Now into 2026, there are a multitude of players that have the opportunity to do it. With 11 new starters and increased roles for many returning Buckeyes, expect a lot of players who were hidden behind great talent last year to be a player all Buckeye fans and beyond discuss week-to-week.

Here are three bold player predictions for potential breakouts on the Ohio State roster this season:

Kenyatta Jackson Jr. Will Finish With the Most Individual Sacks on the Defense Since 2019

Being the only returning starter on the defensive line for this upcoming season, it is safe to say there is a lot of pressure on Jackson Jr. to have a big season for defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s unit.

With his combination of size and growth over the offseason, his big jump could create one of the best seasons from a defensive end in recent years.

If you look at the recent jumps in sacks from former Buckeyes and NFL edge rushers Caden Curry and J.T. Tuimoloau, the proof is in the pudding about how defensive line coach Larry Johnson develops the defensive line.

Curry jumped to 11 sacks last season from only 2.5 in 2024, and Tuimoloau had 12.5 sacks in 2024 only after having 5 the year before. With Jackson Jr. posting 6.5 a year ago, there is no reason we cannot see upwards of 13 sacks this season.

It will be very hard to eclipse the 16.5 mark Chase Young set back in 2019, but expect Jackson to be the most productive Buckeye on this year’s defensive line and be one of the best edge rushers in the nation this upcoming season.

Jay Timmons Takes Over the Starting Nickel Role by the End of the Season

With many freshmen receiving buzz during training camp for stellar play, it is safe to say no one has received as much as Timmons in the last few weeks.

The freshman corner has impressed with his ability to make plays on the ball and his immediate comfortability in the college game, making it already a hard job for coaches to keep him off the field this upcoming season.

Earl Little Jr., a transfer from Florida State who finished All-ACC second team last season, is projected to win the job early on and his stellar play could make it very hard for Timmons to see playing time early with a crowded cornerback room as well.

Yet, Timmons continues to make plays and show he can be an immediate difference maker this season. If the trend stays the same during the season, don’t be surprised if you see number 25 start in that role for crucial games down the stretch in October and November.

Payton Pierce Will Finish as a Butkus Award Finalist

A lot of eyes will be on the new linebacker as he takes over one of the biggest holes of the defense this upcoming season with losing NFL Draft picks Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese. Up to this point, he has shown he is ready to take over the role and be the next great linebacker for the Buckeyes.

He solidified his spot early in camp as a starter in the defense for this upcoming year, and his leadership made him the most-voted captain for the team this season. Now being a veteran in Patricia’s two-linebacker scheme, he looks mighty ready for a huge year.

Pierce has already proved to be a huge playmaker with ample playing time last season as a rotational linebacker, as he had a timely interception against Indiana and a massive forced fumble in Ohio State’s eventual loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinals.

This year with a full-time role and experience in this defense under his belt, Pierce should continue to create turnovers for Ohio State and with this play earn himself a spot as one of the top linebackers in the country for what should be another top-10 defense.