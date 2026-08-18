Predicting Roles for Ohio State’s 5 Standout Freshmen Players This Season

Bringing in the No. 4 overall class in 2026, Buckeye fans knew there was some stellar talent being loaded onto the roster for this season. What they probably didn’t know was that some of these freshmen can make an instant impact for Ohio State this season.

As the Buckeyes have progressed through training camp, many freshmen have left fans and coaches stunned with their instant transition into college football and contention in claiming significant roles in the lineup.

There are still many starting spots to be claimed, and as many freshmen probably won’t start for Ohio State, plenty are playing well enough in camp to see decent playing time in the fall.

Here are role predictions for 5 freshmen on the Buckeye roster that have received the most buzz during training camp.

Chris Henry Jr: Starting Z Receiver

While transfer Devin McCuin’s stellar camp has made many pencil him in as a Day 1 starter for the Buckeyes, it is hard to see a world where Henry Jr. does not start outside away from Jeremiah Smith in this offense.

Henry Jr. has seen a lot of time on the second team so far in camp, but his size and athleticism will make it hard for new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to keep him off the field. He has already flashed his big time ability as well, as he was the leader in receiving yards during Ohio State’s spring game.

McCuin’s experience and strong camp could easily make him the starter at Z to open the season, but it would be surprising if by midseason he is not rotating at the Y spot with Brandon Innis with Jeremiah Smith and Henry Jr. occupying the snaps on the outside.

Jay Timmons: Backup Nickel/ CB 4

One of the biggest surprises of camp, Timmons has been a difference maker in the secondary for the Buckeyes and has even earned himself first-team snaps at nickel.

The secondary is one of the most loaded rooms for the Buckeyes, with returners Jermaine Matthews and Devin Sanchez being the starting corners and transfers Terry Moore and Earl Little Jr. expected to join returner Jaylen McClain on the backend of the secondary. Also, the stellar play of Georgia transfer Dominick Kelly has shown the depth this room has.

Even with how well he has played in camp, it is hard to see Timmons take a starting role in this defense with all of the talent across. Yet, he should be a rotational piece and if he continues to be a consistent threat, could very well be the starter at nickel closer to midseason.

Brock Boyd: Rotational Outside Receiver/ WR 5

From the minute he started practicing this spring, Boyd has blown away Buckeye fans and coaches with his ability to beat corners off the line and get open. It only took six practices with Ohio State to lose his black stripe, being the first out of this talented freshman class to do so.

With Smith and Henry Jr. expected to be the starters on the outside, it will be hard for Boyd to get significant playing time right out of the gate. Although if Henry Jr. struggles out of the gate, that Y spot could very easily be a rotational spot between the two freshman wideouts.

The best ability of Boyd so far has been the ability to keep working and surprising people along the way. If he continues to do so, he will be a very tough player to keep off the field.

Legend Bey: Reserve Back/ RB 4

Coming into spring practices, Bey might have received the most hype amongst the freshmen besides Henry Jr. His explosiveness and ability to catch the ball made Buckeye fans eager to see if he could earn himself playing time in the stellar running back room.

Yet, training camp has not started well for Bey, who was suspended for the first few training camp practices due to a violation of team rules. As he was already looking at an uphill battle to compete for playing time, this was a very unideal start for the former 4-star running back.

Bo Jackson and Isaiah West are expected to be the 1A and 1B in the backfield this season. Florida transfer Ja’Kobi Jackson is also expected to see some times as a short-yardage/goalline back. If Bey wants to see the field, he will likely need to make some big plays against weaker opponents to start the year and prove he is worth some split of carries.

Cincere Johnson: Reserve LB/ LB 6

The latest Glenville High School linebacker to wear the scarlet and grey, Johnson’s big frame already makes him one the scariest players on the roster. Yet, like a lot of freshmen on this list, he is in a room with a lot of depth for the Buckeyes.

Payton Pierce and Christian Alliegro are expected to be the starters in the middle for the Buckeyes, with sophomores Riley Pettijohn and Tarvos Alford being rotational pieces. With these four seeming as of right now the surefire four players to play at linebacker this year, Johnson finds himself currently buried and needing to probably make his way up the depth chart during the season.

The linebacker room also includes Garrett Stover, who is now a junior and one of the stronger players on the Buckeye defense. Johnson has all the tools to be the next great Buckeye linebacker, but will likely need to impress coaches early in the season to find a way into the rotation in 2026.