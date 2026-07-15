3 Buckeyes Not Named Jeremiah Smith Who May Benefit From Julian Sayin's Second Season

The Ohio State Buckeyes return a plethora of talent this upcoming fall as they'll look to conquer a Big Ten conference title game win in December and contend for a national title for the second time in three seasons.

Even though much of the attention offensively is on Heisman contender and star junior wideout Jeremiah Smith, the Buckeyes have other targets that coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will likely utilize to keep the pressure off quarterback Julian Sayin to find secondary targets in double coverage situations or to spread out the offense a little bit more fluidly.

There are three offensive depth pieces worth keeping an eye on when Jeremiah Smith isn't the main factor, which could ultimately prove beneficial for Sayin as he enters his second season as the starting quarterback in Columbus.

Ohio State On SI takes a deep dive below, fully aware that Jeremiah Smith (barring anything catastrophic) is Sayin's go-to threat.

Who Are Three Can't-Miss Ohio State Weapons?

1. Brandon Inniss – Wide Receiver (Senior: 6-foot, 199 pounds(

Ohio State wide receiver Brandon Inniss celebrates a 21-yard, second-quarter touchdown catch against Penn State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes were able to retain pieces from their top-heavy Cotton Bowl CFP team this past season. Fortunately, Brandon Inniss is one of them. He appeared in every game this past season, catching a touchdown in three of them while averaging seven-and-a-half yards per reception. With more production, he will have a chance to build on the potential he showed in 2024 during the Buckeyes' national title-winning season.

2. Chris Henry Jr. – Wide Receiver (Freshman: 6-foot-5, 195 pounds)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (15) lines up during Student Appreciation Day spring practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on April 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It would be a disservice to these entries to exclude Chris Henry Jr. Henry Jr. looked like a beast in spring camp and has begun to earn the respect of his teammates as a big-play threat. If viral practice videos are any indication, he has a chance to become a security blanket for Sayin extremely quickly.

3. Bo Jackson – Running Back (Sophomore: 6-foot, 217 pounds)

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) jumps over the Ohio Bobcats in the second half at the Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bo Jackson isn't at the level of his unrelated NFL Hall of Fame counterpart yet, but to get tough yards, calling on Jackson is a safe bet.

Last season, Jackson eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing threshold, scoring six touchdowns on the ground while adding a receiving touchdown. Similar to Inniss, Jackson played in every game last season, as he had six games with over 100 yards on the ground in wins against Grambling State, Ohio, Penn State, Rutgers, UCLA and Michigan.

In back-to-back losses to end Ohio State's season, however, he failed to reach that mark against the Indiana Hoosiers and Miami Hurricanes with 83 and 55 yards respectively.

So, the rightful conclusion is that the opposition is going to target Jeremiah Smith once again this fall. But, if some aren't careful, teams could get burned on a weekly basis.

In a little over 50 days, we'll find out.