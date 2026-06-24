Ohio State’s Ryan Day Must Duplicate Huge CFP Success Story To Become No. 1 Coach

At first glance, Ohio State coach Ryan Day's record is staggering. At 82-12, Day has maintained a level of excellence that few can maintain across college football. Entering this fall, though, one college football analyst predicts Day can take his collegiate coaching career to even greater heights.

More specifically, On3's J.D. Pickell, who gave a detailed breakdown of Day's Buckeyes on a recent edition of "The Hard Count With J.D. PicKell."

PicKell is fully aware that the pressure to sustain success in Columbus is astronomical, which is why he says Day is in a great position to cement his legacy as the best coach in the sport — surpassing the likes of Kirby Smart (Georgia Bulldogs) and Curt Cignetti (Indiana Hoosiers) on some select lists throughout the sport.

Nonetheless, PicKell said he is impressed with the direction the Buckeyes are taking as quarterback Julian Sayin enters his second season as the projected starting quarterback and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith could be on the brink of winning the Heisman Trophy with one more electric season.

"All this dude [Ryan Day] does is win double-digit games and put Ohio State in a spot to win something exciting [the College Football Playoff] in the postseason," PicKell said. "And I know that he's missed the mark in several places where you can't miss the mark if you're Ohio State's head coach. But, I mean, like 82-12, y'all. Men lie. Women lie. 82-12 [doesn't lie]."

PicKell is against the "fire Ryan Day" narrative, too, despite it being a hot commodity amid his shortcomings against the Michigan Wolverines before last season's eventual 27-9 win in Ann Arbor.

"Fire Ryan Day tomorrow," PicKell said in a hypothetical scenario. "Is there a better head coach to go get? I don't think so."

PicKell then delivered the ultimate verdict on Day's next goal he is on the brink of capitalizing on: another ring.

"I'm not saying he's the best coach in college football," PicKell said. "But, if he gets one more natty, they [Ohio State] win one this year, I think that conversation is pretty clearly Ryan Day's sport right now."

Should PicKell be right, Day wiil have achieved two national title wins in three seasons. Better yet, it would strengthen the grip of the Big Ten's national title dominance in foorball as the conference is fresh off a three-peat title reign (Michigan, Ohio State, Indiana) the past three seasons.

We'll see if the Buckeyes can continue that trend.