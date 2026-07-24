Buckeyes DT Eddrick Houston Shares the Reason Why He Is at Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes return some depth defensively, including defensive tackle Eddrick Houston, who's entering his junior season following a productive year last year that saw him register a career-high five tackles in a loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the Cotton Bowl to go alongside a three-sack season that saw him appear in 10 games.

The 6-foot-3, 292-pound Houston, an Atlanta, Ga., native, has stayed close with the Ohio State coaching staff for several years, including dating back to his recruitment process, where defensive line coach Larry Johnson remained steadily in Houston's corner.

In a recent sit-down interview on the BIGPLAY Sports Network's "The Bobby Carpenter Show," Houston spoke highly of Johnson, the way he coaches and how much he has taken him under his wing since being part of one of college football's most decorated programs.

"If you ever have a problem or you need something, Coach J's going to answer every time," Houston said. "I don't think I've called Coach J one time when he has not answered. Or if he has not answered, he hasn't texted me, 'Eddrick, I'll get right back to you,' and he'll call me as soon as he's free."

"No matter where I went—Georgia, Alabama—they all talked about Coach Jay and how great he was."



Eddrick Houston says Larry Johnson was the biggest reason he knew Ohio State was the right choice.



Win a FREE Bath: https://t.co/ftyrYIcs8D pic.twitter.com/ihdemrH0AQ — Bobby Carpenter Show (@BobbyCarpShow) July 14, 2026

Houston said he feels like he's being mentor rather than coached, which, in his opinion, is how it should be.

"So, I love Coach J," Houston said. "He's also a [big reason] that I was like 'Ohio State is the place I need to be' when I was going through my recruiting. He was like the final piece. Like, it don't get no better. No matter where I went [on recruiting visits] Georgia, Alabama, any place, - they talked about Coach J and how great he was."

Houston said he likes playing for defensive coordinator Matt Patricia due to the simplicity of his system. It's not about specifics regarding X's and O's, but rather individuality on the field.

"Especially because we're a multiple defense, so people can't really game plan for just one type of defense because we'll start off in 4-2-5, switch to 3-3, and it's just like they have to adjust," Houston said of Patricia's schematics.

Ultimately, though, Houston is just grateful to have the freedom to be the best player he can be, he said.

"But Coach Patricia makes it so simple," Houston added. "He makes it like you can just go out there and play fast without thinking, which is really what D-linemen love. Just to go forward and wreak havoc."

Houston will now have a chance to carry on his momentum this fall, as kickoff is under 50 days away for Ohio State.