3 Ohio State Players About To Break Out in Fall Camp

Ohio State is back on the field as fall camp kicked off on Thursday, and it's time to start looking at players who could have a big camp and separate themselves from people in their position groups.

Wide Receiver Devin McCuin

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Devin McCuin (3) takes the field during the first practice of training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State brought wide receiver McCuin in from the transfer portal this offseason after spending three seasons at UTSA. Last season, McCuin appeared in 12 games for the Roadrunners, recording 726 receiving yards and eight scores.

The Buckeyes already know who their No. 1 wide receivers will be: Jeremiah Smith and slot receiver Brandon Innis. But McCuin might get a chance to be the second outside starting receiver opposite Smith.

Running Back Isaiah West

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Isaiah West (32) runs over Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kaj Sanders (5) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. Ohio State won 42-9. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

West was part of a dynamic running back duo last season alongside Bo Jackson. Jackson took over as the No. 1 running back by the third game of the season, while West worked his way into becoming the No. 2 option in the middle of the season.

Jackson was expected to be the No. 1 running back heading into fall camp, but that was not the case on Thursday, as West was getting the first-team reps and head coach Ryan Day praised his offseason work effort.

“You can see his body,” Day said after practice on Thursday. “You can see the work he's put in. He had a tremendous offseason, one of the best in the whole building. Consistency, and when he was in there last year, he showed some real good things. So we want him to take the next step, just as we do Bo.”

Cornerback Dominick Kelly

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Dominick Kelly (24) and cornerback Jay Timmons (25) take the field during the first practice of training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State brought in cornerback Kelly from Georgia this winter, and, just like West, he was starting with the first team on Day 1 of camp.

It's much more shocking that Kelly was starting at one of the outside corner spots than West starting at running back, since the two cornerback spots were already expected to be taken.

Devin Sanchez and Jermaine Mathews Jr. were supposed to be the two starting outside corners this season, but Mathews took a back seat to Kelly on Thursday.

Kelly was only a true freshman last season and hardly played for Georgia, so he must have impressed during spring practice for Coach Day and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia to give him first-team reps on the first day of camp over Mathews, who could have entered the NFL Draft this past winter.