Ohio State football wrapped up its first day of training camp Thursday. Aside from a minor surprise—Legend Bey not participating because of a violation of team rules—most of what unfolded was expected.

With less than a month until the season opener, Ryan Day is using camp to continue evaluating where players fit best.

Freshmen receivers

First-year wide receivers Chris Henry Jr. and Brock Boyd continue to compete for playing time, and Day said the idea of redshirting is no longer part of the conversation.

“I think those guys in particular are really fighting hard,” Day said. “I think they can see it. We saw enough in them in the spring to lead us to believe that they can help us this year. The question is, how early and how much? And that's what preseason's gonna be about.”

The Offensive Line

Offensive lineman Austin Siereveld opened camp at right guard after spending last season at tackle. Day said the move isn't necessarily permanent, but he wanted to see how Siereveld looked back at guard after primarily working at tackle.

“I think when you look at Josh Padilla, when you look at Ian Moore, when you look at Phil Daniels, finding the best five is what we're gonna do,” Day said. “But part of that five is knowing that Austin can play both guard and tackle.”

Isaiah West's Offseason

Day was highly impressed with Isaiah West's offseason and the way he recovered from his shoulder injury. He praised the sophomore running back's physicality and consistency and said he expects West to take on a bigger role this season.

“You can see his body,” Day said. “You can see the work he's put in. He had a tremendous offseason, one of the best in the whole building. Consistency, and when he was in there last year, he showed some real good things. So we want him to take the next step, just as we do Bo.”

Devin McCuin’s Role

Day said McCuin's offseason transformation earned him respect inside the program and positioned the senior UTSA transfer to compete for Ohio State's No. 3 receiver role. He specifically pointed to McCuin's commitment on special teams and his work in the weight room as reasons he gained credibility within the program.

With defenses expected to key on Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss, Day believes Ohio State's third receiver will play a critical role in the offense.

“I thought he was consistent in the spring, but now he's gonna take a huge step here, because that position, as we know, is gonna be critical,” Day said. “That position is really gonna be an important part of our offense. And Devin certainly has put himself in a position to be that guy that was gonna compete for it and win the job.”