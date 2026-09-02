4 Stats To Know Before Ohio State Plays Ball State on Saturday

In four days time, Ohio State will open their 2026 campaign against Ball State in Columbus. This will be the seventh time during the Ryan Day era Ohio State has squared off against a MAC opponent, and the game should show a lot of new wrinkles of a revamped Buckeye lineup on both sides of the ball.

Heading into this game, Day has outscored opponents from the Mid-American Conference 357-48 and with the average point differential being 51.5 in these games. Many Buckeye fans expect this game to be a lopsided result in Ohio State’s favor, and a game where some stars can put up big numbers.

With championship aspirations the standard for this program and a highly anticipated Week 2 matchup with Texas looming after this one, it would be surprising if Ryan Day did not keep all things running full-scale and making sure the players are comfortable within the scheme before next week.

Keeping that in mind, here are four stats to know as Ryan Day has played MAC teams before the Buckeyes showdown against Ball State.

The Rushing Attack Has Averaged 235.5 yards Per Game Against MAC Opponents

In Arthur Smith’s scheme that favors a lot of usage from the backs and a more versatile running game, it would be surprising if we did not see Ohio State run the ball a lot against Ball State.

As much as seeing the aerial pass be strong and ready for Texas, a lot of trust still exists in quarterback Julian Sayin as well as the wideout room as a whole, setting up the focus on the offense being more about the rushing game and stellar play from the offensive line.

The attack on the line of scrimmage is projected to be one of the best we have seen under Ryan Day, and with the history we have seen against MAC opponents this should be an absolute field day for the run game to start the year.

Do not be surprised if we see both Bo Jackson and Isaiah West go north of 100 yards and even a couple explosive runs from highly discussed freshman Legend Bey in this matchup.

The Defense Has Averaged 4.8 Sacks Per Game Against MAC Opponents

After losing 5 of 6 starts on the front six from last year, the production from this group is one to watch early on as the Buckeyes start the year.

Eddrick Houston, Alabama transfer James Smith, and Beau Atkinson are expected to take over roles left on the defensive line while Payton Pierce and Wisconsin transfer Christian Alliegro are expected to fill in at the middle linebacker positions.

This group has not played any snaps together in a real game, but present a lot of talent and production already at the college level. With the Buckeyes averaging close to 5 sacks a game in these matchups, it would be surprising to see anything different than we have before.

Kenyatta Jackson Jr., the only returner, should have a massive day to start what should be a massive year and it would be not surprising to see a multitude of players get a sack on the inexperienced Ball State quarterback Keldric Luster.

Jeremiah Smith Has Averaged 121 Yards a Game Against MAC Opponents in His Career

It is expected to be an onslaught of running the football for Week 1, but that does not mean Smith will not get his.

In his three games against MAC Opponents the last two years, he has averaged over 121 yards a game and has four touchdowns total. It is hard to say if many Power 5 teams have the talent to guard Smith let alone Ball State.

The heavy emphasis in the running game should even open up more big-play opportunities for Smith, as a constant running attack will force Ball State to put more players in the box which creates more room on the outside for a downfield attack.

Expect the main discussion after the game to be about the play of the running backs and offensive line, but don’t think Smith will not put up another huge performance for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State’s Defense Has Forced 1.8 Turnovers Per Game Against MAC Opponents

Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia set a standard for Ohio State’s defense moving forward last year, producing the No. 1 scoring defense in the country. The same expectation stands for a new group this year that sees many fresh faces starting.

Ohio State’s defense has dominated MAC offenses in the Ryan Day era, as 5 of the 6 games the Buckeye defense has allowed less than 10 points. It would be a surprise if anything else was the result Saturday, with Ohio State turning over possession multiple times.

The inexperience of Luster should create some interceptions as well as some possible strip sacks, and the turnovers could easily pile up on the Cardinals offense. Look out for new starters Pierce, Sanchez, Smith, and even freshman Jay Timmons to fill up their stat sheet in causing turnovers and creating more scoring opportunities in what should be a Buckeye rout.