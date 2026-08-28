3 Ohio State Offensive Risers Who Elevated Their Stock in Fall Camp

Ohio State is a week away from its season opener against Ball State, and fall camp has provided a clearer picture of what the Buckeyes’ offense will look like in 2026.

From a transfer carving out a role in the receiver room to established starters taking another step as leaders, these three offensive players have elevated their stock throughout fall camp.

Devin McCuin

Few offensive players have raised their stock during fall camp more than wide receiver Devin McCuin.

The senior transfer spent the past three seasons at UTSA, where he led the team with 65 receptions, 726 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns last season. Now, McCuin has put himself in position to emerge as Ohio State’s No. 3 receiver behind Jeremiah Smith and Brandon Inniss.

Early in fall camp, Ryan Day said McCuin had put himself in position to compete for and win a critical role in the Buckeyes’ offense.

“I thought he was consistent in the spring, but now he's gonna take a huge step here, because that position, as we know, is gonna be critical,” Day said. “That position is really gonna be an important part of our offense. And Devin certainly has put himself in a position to be that guy that was gonna compete for it and win the job.”

McCuin has continued to earn the respect of his teammates throughout camp. Julian Sayin has specifically praised the receiver for his speed, willingness to block and ability to consistently be in the right place.

Julian Sayin

Sayin’s raw talent and accuracy were evident last season, but the next step for the quarterback was taking greater command of the offense.

With a year of starting experience under his belt, Sayin has taken a major step as a leader, with some players describing the difference from last season as night and day.

“He’s doing a great job using his voice more, taking command of offense,” Jeremiah Smith said about Sayin. “He’s taken that step and he’s in the huddle like … telling everybody to shut up and saying all types of stuff. You see that swagger coming out of him.”

In addition to being named one of Ohio State’s seven captains, the quarterback has also been named to five major preseason award watch lists.

Brandon Inniss

Brandon Inniss has continued to establish himself as one of the leaders of Ohio State’s offense throughout fall camp.

Inniss was named a captain for the second consecutive season and selected as the Block “O” recipient, earning the honor of wearing No. 0 in recognition of Ohio State legend Bill Willis. The number represents toughness, accountability and character — qualities Inniss has displayed throughout his Buckeye career.

“Being a captain at Ohio State is different, it’s different than anywhere else in the country,” Inniss said. “When you’re a captain here, you leave a legacy behind.”

Inniss will play an important role for the Buckeyes in 2026 alongside fellow wide receiver and captain Jeremiah Smith.

Both feel the offense is in a strong position heading into Week 1.

“I love where we stand,” Inniss said about his side of the ball. “We had two great scrimmages, we watched the film, we corrected some things. I love where offense stands. We’re gonna be a great, explosive offense this year, put up a lot of points, and have a lot of wins.”

Inniss played in every game last season and finished with 35 receptions for 271 yards and three touchdowns.