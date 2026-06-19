5 Takeaways From Ohio State Basketball’s Open Practice

Ohio State's revamped roster looked bigger, deeper, and more competitive during open practice, offering an early glimpse of how Jake Diebler hopes to reshape the Buckeyes entering the 2026-27 season.

Expectations for John Mobley Jr. this season

After exploring the potential of the NBA, Mobley decided to make the return to Ohio State, a veteran presence that will be much needed to fill the void of the Buckeyes’ four-year captain Bruce Thornton.

In his sophomore season, Mobley averaged 15.7 points per game and shot 41.1% from three. Diebler said Mobley needs to take another step in efficiency, leadership, ball pressure, and playmaking as an upperclassman.

Despite wanting him to continue to score aggressively, Diebler said he expects Mobley's assist numbers to increase this season, another area where the Buckeyes will need production following Thornton's departure.

Amare Bynum’s development

Bynum—who earned a starting role his freshman season and averaged 9.7 points per game—looked notably leaner, which Diebler confirmed is a product of spending time with his trainer this spring.

Diebler—who has consistently said Bynum is one of his favorite players to coach—praised his work ethic this offseason.

“He has pushed really hard,” he said. “So I think you’re seeing his body change a little bit, you saw his game is changing a little bit, he’s playing with confidence on the perimeter, he’s got confidence on the interior… really excited about the player he’s gonna be this year.”

The addition of Justin Pippen

One of the more vocal and aggressive players on the court during open practice was Justin Pippen, who is expected to step into a leadership role with the Buckeyes in his junior season. He played his freshman season at Michigan before transferring to Cal, where he was the Bears' second-leading scorer at 14.2 points per game and led the team with 4.6 assists per game.

Diebler credited Justin's personality as being one that connects people and leads well, and said his father, Scottie Pippen, reinforced that he would need to be a leader.

“When he was on his visit, we’re sitting in my office, his dad’s in there, and I told him, we’re gonna need your voice,” Diebler said.

At one point during practice, things got chippy between Pippen and Mobley, which Mobley viewed as a positive.

“It’s always good to compete, I feel like that’s how you gain the most respect,” Mobley said about Pippen.

NBA expertise

Mike Wells has joined the Buckeyes as an assistant coach after spending 27 years coaching in the NBA and two seasons as head coach of the Adelaide 36ers in Australia's National Basketball League (NBL).

You could consistently hear Diebler and other coaches yelling, "make a 0.5 decision" during practice, a concept Diebler said Wells brought from the NBA.

Last season, the Buckeyes were at their best when moving with and without the ball, but at times became stagnant offensively. This new concept emphasizes quick decision-making—either shoot, pass, or attack—rather than holding the ball or dribbling without purpose.

Increased depth

There is noticeably more depth in the frontcourt and backcourt with this roster. Multiple newcomers are expected to compete for significant minutes, creating competition throughout the lineup that was not always available in previous seasons.

“The overall talent has increased, which obviously helps our depth,” Diebler said. “You have multiple guys out there that can make plays and make shots.”

This roster was designed to withstand challenges outside of the team's control, including injuries.