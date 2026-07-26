Ohio State Football Fall Camp Schedule: Dates, Times & What to Know

There are approximately 41 days until the Ohio State Buckeyes embark on a new season, which means fall camp is right around the corner.

The Buckeyes return two of their star offensive weapons in quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, both of whom will be in the running for the Heisman Trophy and likely several Big Ten accolades as the season moves along. Ohio State coach Ryan Day is two seasons removed from winning his lone national title as the conference chases four consecutive titles this fall.

Ohio State saw its season end with a string of back-to-back losses to the teams that played for a national title in January — the Indiana Hoosiers (who rematch the Buckeyes in October in Bloomington) and the Miami Hurricanes of the ACC. With last season in the rearview mirror, Ohio State can shift its focus toward redemption, which should excite the fanbase.

When Is Ohio State Fall Camp?

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day addresses the media before the Michigan game on Nov. 22, 2022. Ryan Day Mich Week Web | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In anticipation of Week 1 vs. Ball State, the Buckeyes are offering three days next month (Thursday, Aug. 6-Saturday, Aug. 8) as open practice periods for ticketed fans to come see Ohio State live and in person.

According to a department-issued release dated June 9, the Woody Hayes Athletic Center will play host to three morning practice sessions (9 a.m.-noon ET) inside the Harmon Family Football Complex. There are a few price tiers to keep in mind before purchasing tickets, which can be found here in limited, first-come, first-served quantities.

Ohio State Open Fall Camp Practice: How Much Are Tickets?

Apr 18, 2026; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State head coach Ryan Day greets fans before the annual spring game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To see Ohio State practice, tickets can be purchased for $48 (general admission) or $143 (VIP), which includes added perks like a personalized tent, alongside "refreshments and light snacks."

Autographs and photo opportunities will be provided with forthcoming details, depending on which session ticket-buyers choose to attend.

When Does Ohio State Play & What Channel?

Apr 16, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Scarlet mascot Brutus performs during the Ohio State Spring Game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of now, select kickoff times and TV networks have been determined, which include the Ball State Cardinals (12:30 p.m. ET, Sept. 5, Big Ten Network), a Saturday Night Football tilt against the Texas Longhorns in Austin (7:30 p.m. ET, Sept. 12, ABC), and the Kent State Golden Flashes at home (noon ET, Sept. 19, Fox).

Other kick times will be announced in accordance with the conference's six-day hold rule as the season goes along. Of course, "The Game" once again headlines the Thanksgiving weekend slate, taking place Saturday, Nov. 28 on Fox from Columbus against the Michigan Wolverines.

First things first, though, the Buckeyes head to the Hilton Chicago for Big Ten Media Days next Wednesday, as Day, Sayin, Smith and safety Jaylen McClain will go through an all-day spree of pressers and other media obligations ahead of the season's kickoff.