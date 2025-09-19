A.J. Hawk shares high praise for Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia
This 3-0 start for the Ohio State Buckeyes cannot be overlooked.
Each side of the ball has had a strong start, but the strides the defense has made over the course of the first three games are immense. They have allowed just a measly 16 points on the season, while the offense has rallied to put up 121.
Earlier this week, former Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk went on the Bobby Carpenter Show on the BIGPLAY Sports Network and shared that he believes new defensive coordinator Matt Patricia has done a great job.
"I think Patricia has done a great job empowering those individuals to feel pretty good about what they are doing," Hawk said.
Patricia joined Ohio State in February 2025. He arrived in Columbus following 19 seasons in the NFL where he won three Super Bowl's, including two as the New England Patriots' defensive coordinator.
This season, the Buckeyes' defense is being led by linebacker Arvell Reese, who's recorded 20 combined tackles, two for a loss and two sacks. He has also deflected two passes. Alongside Reese, the team has eight other players in double figures in tackles.
As a unit, the Buckeyes have 193 tackles, 18 for a loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions.
"I just want to see the defense continue to do what they are doing," Hawk said. "Continue to progress and continue to play so fast, physical, and confident."
Against the Texas Longhorns in Week 1, the defense forced highly-touted Arch Manning to struggle tremendously. He completed just 17-of-30 attempts for a 56.7% completion rate. That was good enough for just 170 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception.
In total, the defense allowed a pitiful 336 yards on nearly 70 total attempts, rushing and passing. Texas also was called for six penalties equalling 50 yards in the 14-7 loss.
"I am looking to see them grow," Hawk finished. "I think the team now, compared to where they are gonna be in December, January, it is unreal the strides you can make...from here until then."
The Buckeyes currently have a week off from the excitement for a Week 4 bye. During this time, head coach Ryan Day confirmed the team will take some time to rest and regroup, but also specified he wanted to see the team stay on schedule.
Ohio State is set to go on the road three times over the course of the team's next four games.
They will be in Seattle, Washington, Week 5 against the Huskies. In 2025, the Huskies have a 2-0 record and a pretty balanced offense. They are averaging 265 passing yards and 303.5 yards on the ground.
With a versatile quarterback like Demond Williams Jr. at the helm of the Huskies' offense, the Buckeyes' defense will have another test to show what they have to offer.