After defeating Michigan, Ryan Day made one decision that nobody expected
Last year, when Michigan marched into Ohio Stadium and upset the Buckeyes, the Wolverines planted their flag at the 50-yard line following the game.
Chaos ensued, punches were thrown and pepper spray was deployed, adding insult to injury at the scene of one of the biggest upsets in college football last season.
But when Ohio State head coach Ryan Day finally got his revenge on Michigan, the Buckeyes did not plant a flag. Instead, they celebrated with their fans who made the trip to Ann Arbor and infiltrated the lower bowl of the Big House during the fourth quarter of Ohio State’s 27-9 beatdown.
“We’re going to win with humility,” Day told Jenny Taft on the field after the game. “I’m just happy for a lot of people right now. I can’t name them all right now but it means a lot.”
Day waited six years for his victory against the Wolverines, who have gotten the best out of Ohio State in the previous four meetings. It was an old-fashioned, thorough butt kicking, as the Buckeyes dominated Michigan in total yards, passing yards, rushing yards and yards per play.
In years past, former Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh dunked on Day, stating that we was born on first base. Even last year, new Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore took his jabs at Day for his struggles in The Game.
But Day took the high road after finally getting a win against his rival. He had every reason not to. This time last year, Day and his family were reportedly prepared to leave Columbus after losing to Michigan regardless of his job status with the university because of the backlash from fans for consistently losing The Game.
Holding back tears in his postgame interview, it was evident that beating Michigan just meant more for Day this season.
“You know I have thought, as you can imagine over the years, after winning this game what I’d say in this press conference,” Day said. “I’m going to save all of those comments because I think the best thing to do is to win with humility and that’s what we’re going to do.”
After the game, Day blocked Buckeyes players from planting an Ohio State flag at the 50-yard line the same way that the Wolverines did inside Ohio Stadium one year ago. He was captured by television reporters telling Moore to get his players off of the field during their postgame handshake.
Not only was he determined to win the football game, but the 46-year-old head coach wanted to make sure that the Buckeyes represented their program respectfully and let their domination on the field speak for itself.
“We wanted to take the rivalry game back this year,” Day said. “The way that our guys played certainly spoke to that. They played with great passion and great physicality.”