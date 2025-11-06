Why Ohio State head coach Ryan Day almost left Buckeyes last season
Ohio State's head coach, Ryan Day has had an impressive run over the past year, leading the team to victories against four top-10 opponents in the College Football Playoffs, which resulted in winning the National Championship. He has also kicked off this season with a remarkable 8-0 record.
However, if Day hadn't led a fantastic college football playoff run last season, he might not be coaching the Buckeyes this year.
Ohio State football beat writer Bill Rabinowitz joined "The BIGPLAY Cleveland Show" on Wednesday and said Day considered leaving Ohio State last season.
"Honestly, they (Days) were ready to leave Columbus," Rabinowitz said. "I don't believe Ohio State would have fired him, but I do believe the Days' were ready to go."
Ohio State's 2024 season was a wild rollercoaster ride, beginning with the return of many top players who could have been first- or second-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, these players chose to stay in school to achieve three main goals: beat Michigan, win the Big Ten title, and ultimately take home the national championship.
The Buckeyes were on the brink of achieving none of their three goals when they suffered yet another defeat to Michigan at the end of November, marking the fourth consecutive year. Ohio State's most significant game each season is against its rival, Michigan, and heading into this matchup, the Buckeyes were looking to break a three-game losing streak against them.
Michigan underwent significant changes during the 2024 offseason, with head coach Jim Harbaugh accepting a job in the NFL and losing many key players from the roster that won the 2023 National Championship. The Wolverines also faced challenges throughout the season and arrived in Columbus as considerable underdogs.
Michigan once again had magic against Ohio State and beat them 13-10, which didn't sit well with many fans. The loss took the Buckeyes out of contention for the Big Ten title game, as they had already suffered a conference loss to Oregon earlier in the season.
If the College Football Playoffs hadn't expanded to 12 teams last season, Ohio State would have missed the cut, putting Ryan Day's job in jeopardy. However, with one of the most impressive runs in college football history under his belt, Day has managed to win over many Buckeye fans. As a result, he could be leading Ohio State for several more years to come.