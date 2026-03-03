Ohio State's Ryan Day Explains Why He Chose Arthur Smith As Offensive Coordinator

If Ohio State head coach Ryan Day could have it his way, Brian Hartline would probably still be the offensive coordinator of the Buckeyes.

Following Ohio State's shock College Football Playoff loss to Miami, Hartline departed the program to accept a head coaching position with the University of South Florida.

Hartline wasn't just crucial to play-calling and scheming the offense, but he recruited well. His messaging is a huge reason why receivers like Jeremiah Smith, Chris Henry Jr., and Carnell Tate made their way to Columbus, Ohio. The former Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns wide receiver had been on Ohio State's coaching staff since 2017 before leaving for USF.

Part of the struggle of being a winning head coach for a winning program is their coordinators constantly being poached by other schools needing new head coaches. It's the price Day pays for the many CFP appearances and the 2024 national championship victory.

The Buckeyes head coach did the best he could this offseason by replacing Hartline with a former NFL head coach Arthur Smith and now we know why.

Jul 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during drills at training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Experience is important

Ryan Day hired Matt Patricia as Ohio State's defensive coordinator in February of last year. The signing paid off for Day and the Buckeyes after Ohio State easily finished this past regular season with the best defense. Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Chip Kelly was offensive coordinator for Ohio State's championship campaign in 2024. This hiring strategy is a formula for Ryan Day that has worked.

Ryan Day spoke with Jim Rome Monday afternoon to discuss what thought process led him to choosing former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.

"Well, as time has gone on and things change in college football, I just feel like more and more it's important to have guys in those coordinator positions that have a tremendous amount of experience." Ryan Day on the Jim Rome Show

.@ryandaytime explains why he chose former Falcons head coach and Steeler OC Arthur Smith to take the reins of the @OhioStateFB offense next season. pic.twitter.com/VK1C89dCQs — Jim Rome (@jimrome) March 2, 2026

Smith has been an offensive coordinator in the NFL for the Tennessee Titans and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent last season coaching four-time NFL MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion Aaron Rodgers. Now, Smith will spend time with Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin in what could be Sayin's last season as a college quarterback.

Beyond the experience

Experience helps with pressure situations. Experience helps because it prepares coaches for any kind of problem they may face with an individual player at practice or during a game. Smith has encountered more issues throughout his coaching career, has had to develop more players, and has simply had to call more plays.

However, without the leadership qualities, coaching instincts, and communication skills, experience only goes so far. The content of Smith's character is also what impressed Day.

"Then had a chance myself to sit down and talk with him. It was excellent. He's a great communicator, very intelligent. He really loves the game of college football. When you hear his story and how much time he's spent around college football, you can see it in his eyes. He's had a great first month here. He's enjoyed the challenge." Ryan Day on the Jim Rome Show

Day was looking for someone who can be the "head coach of the offense" and he found someone with professional NFL head coaching experience. Ryan Day took over play-calling duties before the start of the College Football Playoffs last postseason, but clearly he wants to continue supervising all sides of the ball as head coach.