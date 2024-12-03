Analyst Delivers Bad News To Ohio State Buckeyes Coach
The Ohio State Buckeyes saw their season turn on its head this past Saturday when they fell to the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 13-10.
It was an absolutely devastating loss that knocked Ohio State out of participating in the Big Ten championship game and will also affect its College Football Playoff ranking.
To make matters worse, the Buckeyes' offense looked absolutely listless against a Michigan defense that was missing arguably its best player in cornerback Will Johnson.
Cameron Teague Robinson provided an assessment of the brutal loss, and in the process, he revealed some bad news for Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.
"I don’t know the intricacies of Kelly’s career enough to know if Saturday was the worst called game he’s ever had, but I know that if he was hoping to get a call from the NFL this offseason, those chances just took a hit," Teague Robinson wrote. "He was completely outclassed by Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale."
Kelly has coached on the NFL level before, as he served three seasons as Philadelphia Eagles head coach between 2013 and 2015 and coached the San Francisco 49ers in 2016.
But Teague Robinson seems to think that Kelly's performance versus the Wolverines may have torpedoed any chance he had of making it back to the professional level. At least in 2025.
He went as far to label one of Kelly's play calls as "coaching malpractice," citing an instance where Ohio State ran the ball on a crucial 3rd and 10 in the third quarter.
Kelly has certainly done a great job for most of the season, but there is no question that his showing against the Buckeyes' archrivals was definitely not his finest work.