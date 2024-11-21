Analyst Gives Ohio State Buckeyes Extra Motivation vs Indiana
The Ohio State Buckeyes come into this weekends showdown against the No. 5 ranked Indiana Hoosiers as the No. 2 ranked team in the country.
Both teams appear likely to be headed to the College Football Playoff. However, they're both looking to take a huge step towards securing that goal with a win this weekend.
Indiana has been one of the best teams in the country all year long. While they are still undefeated, they have yet to play anyone that is viewed as a contender.
Facing off against Ohio State is the ultimate test for the Hoosiers.
Ahead of the big game, CBS Sports analyst Aaron Taylor gave the Buckeyes some extra motivation. He has predicted that Indiana will end up defeating Ohio State.
“This game will not be too big for Indiana,” Taylor said. “They believe in themselves, and I believe their front seven can give Ohio State’s offensive line all they want…I think Indiana wins this game. This moment’s not going to be too big for them.”
Granted, the Hoosiers are not going to be an easy team to beat. They have a great defense and an offense capable of making big plays. In order to win, the Buckeyes will need to bring their best.
That being said, Ohio State is the No. 2 team in the country for a reason. They have one of the most talented rosters in college football and were an early favorite to win the national championship because of that talent.
Ryan Day and company are playing at a very high level of late. On paper, they should come through with the win this week.
Being picked against is a perfect motivator. This is just more material to work with.
It will be very interesting to see how both teams come out to start the game this week. The Buckeyes need to start strong and put the pressure on Indiana from the first kick.
All of that being said, fans should buckle up for what could be a very entertaining and stressful game. Ohio State has the talent to win, but they need to prove once again why they're a national championship favorite.