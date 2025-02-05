Analyst Drops Titanic Claim on Ohio State Buckeyes Star
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith just completed a masterful freshman season, hauling in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to helping Ohio State win its first national championship in a decade.
Smith led the Big Ten in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, a truly remarkable feat for a first-year player.
Even before the 2024 campaign began, some labeled he 19-year-old the best receiver prospect to ever come through Columbus. Others went as far to say that he was the best wide out prospect in football history, period.
Well, you can probably count Cooper Petagna of 247 Sports in the latter group.
During a recent episode of the Ultimate CFB Show, Petagna dropped an absolutely massive claim on Smith.
"He's the best player I've ever scouted," Petagna said. "If God could create a receiver, he'd create Jeremiah Smith, and he's perfect in every single way."
So not only does Petagna think Smith is the best wide receiver he's ever seen, but he feels that he is the best player he's ever scouted overall.
That is some incredibly lofty praise for the Ohio State superstar, who not only answered any doubts this past season, but actually exceeded expectations in his debut season.
Had Smith been able to enter the NFL Draft this year, he would probably be the first non-quarterback off the board and could have even been the first wide receiver to go No. 1 overall since Keyshawn Johnson back in 1996.
We'll see what Smith can do for an encore in 2025.