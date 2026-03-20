Big Questions Ohio State Basketball Must Answer After 2025–26 Season

Ohio State’s return to March Madness ended quickly in a 66–64 first-round loss to TCU, but the Buckeyes’ season still offered plenty of clarity about where the program stands entering 2026-27.

Bruce Thornton closed his career as Ohio State’s first four-time captain and the program’s all-time leading scorer, while starting center Christoph Tilly also played his final collegiate game.

Their departures will force the Buckeyes to replace leadership, production, and experience in key areas.

Replacing Bruce Thornton is the biggest offseason challenge

Everything Ohio State did ran through Thornton. He led the Buckeyes in scoring, assists, and steals this season while also serving as the steady hand in late-game situations. Replacing that kind of production is difficult enough. Replacing his leadership and decision-making may be even more challenging.

That means more responsibility will shift to John Mobley Jr., who showed throughout the season that he can carry a bigger scoring load. But Ohio State still has questions to answer in the backcourt, especially after former guard commit Marcus Johnson decommitted in October and later committed to South Carolina.

Late-game execution remains a major area for growth

It was fitting, in a frustrating way, that Ohio State’s season ended in another one-possession game. The Buckeyes had multiple one-possession losses this season—including Pitt, North Carolina, and Nebraska.

The TCU defeat again highlighted how thin the margin can be when execution slips late. Against tournament-caliber teams, Ohio State often found itself needing one more stop, one more rebound, or one cleaner offensive finish in crunch time.

If the Buckeyes want to take the next step next season, closing games has to improve. That does not just mean drawing up a final play at the buzzer. It means valuing possessions, not getting stagnant offensively, and rebounding when pressure rises down the stretch.

Ohio State needs more size and lineup versatility

Thornton is not the only major departure. Tilly, Ohio State’s true 7-footer, also exhausted his eligibility, leaving another hole in the frontcourt. His exit matters because the Buckeyes at times struggled against bigger, more physical teams, and losing his size only increases the importance of adding length and versatility around the floor.

That is where incoming five-star forward Anthony Thompson could make an immediate impact. Thompson is listed at 6'8", is a natural lefty scorer, and has a reported 7'3 1/2" wingspan. His combination of length, athleticism, and ability to score from behind the arc as well as in the paint gives Ohio State a piece it badly needs.