Ranking Ohio State Football Transfer Portal Players That Will Impact Buckeyes in 2026

As the Ohio State Buckeyes look towards another season with monumental expectations, they once again face the enviable challenge of replacing a ton of NFL-level talent.

Just last weekend, 11 Buckeyes were drafted into the NFL, including four in the Top-11 selections. And that’s not even counting Ohio State’s 37 outgoing transfers.

On the other hand, the Buckeyes added 17 players from the transfer portal, with a few of them set to play key roles for the program in 2026. Here are the Top-10 portal transfers for Ohio State, ranked by their expected impact during the 2026 season:

Connor Hawkins, placekicker

Are we overselling this? Maybe, but last year’s special teams’ miscues cost Ohio State dearly in the Big Ten Championship Game loss against Indiana, and then again in the CFP quarterfinals against Miami. And those came after missing two field goals during a tight loss against Michigan the season before.

It’s unfair to put all the blame on Jayden Fielding, but Hawkins -- a transfer from Baylor -- as an upgrade can’t be understated. He connected all 42 extra points in his college career, and was also perfect from 40-yards or under. Additionally, he made three kicks from 50 or over, and two game winners. Ohio State will definitely be more confident in clutch situations going forward.

John Walker, defensive tackle

A Big 12 Honorable Mention Defensive Freshman of the Year for UCF in 2023, Walker missed the 2024 season due to injury but came back strong last year, starting all 12 games and totalling 40 tackles including 3.0 stops for a loss and a forced fumble.

Walker will have the chance to take over for recent second-round draft pick, Kayden McDonald, at the nose for the Buckeyes.

Earl Little Jr., safety

One of two incoming safeties expected to make an impact for Ohio State, Little started his collegiate career at Alabama, then moving on to Florida State, before landing in Columbus.

Little brings a ton of versatility to the Buckeyes, capable of lining up all over the place. He led the Seminoles with 76 tackles last year, when he was named second-team All-ACC. He lost his black stripe earlier in the spring after just five practices.

🚨 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 🚨



BIA just added a PLAYMAKING Safety, welcome to the Brotherhood, @EarlLittleJr1 🌰 pic.twitter.com/bjYHIZDijT — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 28, 2026

Terry Moore, safety

Another former ACC safety who was second-team All-ACC in 2024, Terry is coming off a torn ACL that cost him the 2025 season at Duke.

Moore should have a shot at the free safety spot next to strong safety Jaylen McLain and Little as the starting trio.

James Smith, defensive tackle

Another big body for the trenches, Smith could end up playing a big role at the 3-tech after picking up 2.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for a loss last year at Alabama. Ohio State is loaded up front, with Will Smith Jr. and Eddrick Houston returning, but there will be meaningful minutes for Smith, if he wants them.

Hunter Welcing, tight end

Two Buckeye tight ends got drafted last weekend, which means Welcing has a big opportunity to carve himself out a role on offense next year after transferring from Northwestern.

An honorable mention All-Big Ten selection last year, Welcing will have to fight off competition from fellow incoming transfer Mason Williams and returnee Nate Roberts.

Christian Alliegro, linebacker

Payton Pierce and Riley Pettijohn look set taking over for Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese, but Alliegro brings a ton of experience after three standout seasons at Wisconsin, where he earned recognition as All-Big Ten honorable mention.

Kyle Parker, wide receiver

Like Little, Parker lost his black stripe after just five practices, which says a lot about his fit with the program. Parker hails from LSU, where he played under Ohio State’s new wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton.

This is Ohio State’s most talented position, led by All-World wideout Jeremiah Smith, returnee Brandon Iniss and five-star recruit Chris Henry Jr. But Parker has the tools to make some serious noise in Columbus, despite expected competition from fellow transfer Devin McCuin.

🚨 𝗕𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗲 𝗔𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘁 🚨



Zone 6 adds a Fast & Physical Baller to the room. Welcome, @realkp4_ 🌰 pic.twitter.com/SohsEE4MH8 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 28, 2026

Dominick Kelly, cornerback

The Georgia transfer will have a hard time finding starting minutes at Ohio State right away, but expect him to be part of the defensive rotation after a nice freshman season in Athens.

Ja’Kobi Jackson, running back

C.J. Donaldson provided a nice veteran experience last year and that’s Jackson’s likely role for the Buckeyes, after transferring from Florida.

Jackson is expected to find a niche on the depth chart behind Bo Jackson and Isaiah West, but he’ll get a share of the load sooner or later.