On the field, it’s impossible to question the Big Ten’s dominance over the NCAA landscape over the past few years, especially in football, the organization’s most profitable sport.

That dominance has now been clearly reflected in the financial field, as well.

Earlier this month, the Big Ten released numbers for its revenue distribution among its 18 member institutions, highlighting a record total of $1.37 billion for the fiscal year that ended on June 30th, 2025.

According to the conference’s release, those numbers marked a $490 million jump from the previous fiscal year.

The Big Ten’s figure is also significantly higher than the SEC’s which reported a revenue of just over $1 billion to be distributed among its 16 members.

Where does Ohio State rank in revenue sharing among Big Ten schools?

Not surprisingly, at the very top.

Among the chief factors why the Big Ten’s revenue ballooned all the way up to $1.37 billion was the success of the College Football Playoff’s first 12-team tournament, which was conquered by the Buckeyes during the 2024-2025 season.

The conference’s growth to an 18-school membership helped pave the way for a wildly successful fiscal year for the Big Ten.

Finally, the league's hugely profitable television deals with FOX, CBS and NBC helped the conference rake in some big bucks, too.

However, Ohio State remains the Big Ten’s best MVP, which is why the Buckeyes received a league-high $91.57 million share, followed by Penn State’s $88.92 million share after making it all the way to the CFP semifinals. Indiana placed third at $81 million after also making it to the CFP that year.

Only Oregon and Washington received reduced shares of the revenue.

While the Big Ten has been peerless in football over the last three seasons, with Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana claiming National Championships, the conference’s success hasn’t been limited to the gridiron.

Over the past seven months, Big Ten schools have been crowned National Champions in football (Indiana), women’s basketball (UCLA), men’s basketball (Michigan), field hockey (Northwestern), men’s soccer (Washington), wrestling (Penn State), men’s water polo (UCLA), women’s ice hockey (Wisconsin) and women’s water polo (USC).

Those achievements should help the Big Ten guarantee that next fiscal year’s revenue will be equally mindblowing... and there could be more: Ohio State is already the betting favorite to win the football National Championship once again for the 2026-2027 football season, with Indiana and Oregon also placing within the Top-5.