Ohio State's Arvell Reese wins respectable Player of the Week award
Arvell Reese was named the Chuck Bednarik National Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the 38-14 win over Penn State this past weekend.
After setting his previous career-high in tackles (nine) against Illinois, Reese set a new high with 12 tackles against the Nittany Lions. Reese also recorded one sack and 2.5 tackles for loss in a stifling display by the Buckeyes’ defense.
In his weekly press conference, head coach Ryan Day mentioned that while individual accolades are nice, it is not something he looks for from his players. “Everything matters… so yeah. But I think that’s just a byproduct of winning and having success as a group,” Day said.
The junior linebacker out of Ted Ginn Sr.’s famed Glenville program in Cleveland has firmly established himself as one of the premier linebackers in the nation this season.
This past weekend’s effort is a continuation of a stellar season for Reese, who was not expected to be this crucial to the Buckeyes this year.
Reese is the Buckeyes’ leading tackler with 54 stops on the season. He is also second on the team in both tackles for loss (9.0) and sacks (6.5), and has added 2 pass breakups and 2 quarterback hurries to his stacked stat line.
The linebacker has come alive over the past few weeks, recording at least one tackle for loss in each of the past four outings and five of the last six games for Ohio State.
In addition to this accolade, Reese was also named as asemifinalist for both the Butkus and Lombardi awards alongside fellow standout linebacker Sonny Styles. Teammate Caden Curry is also a semifinalist for the Lombardi trophy.
Reese has been an integral part of the Buckeyes’ defensive unit, which is one of the most intimidating in the nation.
Currently, the Ohio State defense ranks first in the country in scoring defense, total defense, and redzone defense. Upon glancing at the remainder of Ohio State’s regular season schedule, there is a very good chance that the Buckeyes will head into the College Football Playoff as the number one-rated defense in the nation.
Reese has turned heads with his play this year and has NFL scouts looking more closely at his body of work. He has established himself as a definite factor in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and he could continue climbing up draft boards if he can keep up his pace for this season.