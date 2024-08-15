Bold Predictions for Ohio State QB Will Howard After Being Named Starter
The Ohio State Buckeyes officially named Will Howard as their starting quarterback on Thursday. While that was the expected outcome all along, Ryan Day made it official.
Now, Howard will look to live up to all of the hype that he has been receiving since choosing to transfer to Ohio State.
There have been a lot of questions being thrown around about his ability. After a decent, but not grewat, 2023 season with Kansas State, the pressure Howard is facing to find massive success is through the roof.
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at a few bold predictions for Howard this season.
He Racks Up At Least 3,250 Yards and 32 Touchdowns
First up, Howard will see his numbers rise dramatically from what he produced a year ago. When all is said and done, he will throw for at least 3,250 yards and 32 touchdowns.
Due to the elite supporting cast around him, Howard will find the success that is expected of him. A huge individual season will also lead to him putting himself in position to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Howard Leads Ohio State To A Big Ten Championship, Win Over Michigan
While individual success is always a good goal, the main thing that matters is the team's success.
Howard will lead the Buckeyes to a Big Ten championship this season. He will also snap Ohio State's three-game losing streak against Michigan. Those two things will make the regular season an overwhelming success.
Obviously, He Remains the Starter for the Whole Season
Questions have been coming up about Howard and his ability to remain the starter all season long. If he were to come out and struggle, Day may have to replace him with either Devin Brown or Julian Sayin. Clearly, from the first two predictions, Howard won't be getting replaced.
He will completely live up to the hype and then some. Howard is set for a massive season in 2024.
Ohio State Buckeyes Make the National Championship Game
This isn't a prediction that they are going to win or lose a National Championship, but they will be in a position to do so. Howard will lead them to the big game.
Obviously, winning a championship is the only true goal that Ohio State has this season. The Buckeyes are going to have a shot to do just that in the final game of the season. Led by Howard, Ohio State will put together one of the best seasons that they have had in a long time.