SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Bradley Roby: "These First Couple of Games, It’s Going to be Weird"

Adam Prescott

The first Ohio State Buckeye will be in action to begin the 2020 NFL season Thursday night, as seventh-year cornerback Bradley Roby is set to line up at corner for the Houston Texans in prime time.

Roby, a first-round pick by the Denver Broncos back in 2014, now launches his second season with Houston and will have a tall order on opening night. His defense will have a playoff rematch with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, reigning Super Bowl champions, after KC furiously erased a 24-0 deficit in last year’s divisional round to win 51-31.

The 5-foot-11 corner is back to full health after missing six games last year due to a hamstring injury, but unfortunately can’t say the same for fellow Buckeye alum Gareon Conley on the opposite side. Houston was slated to start a pair of Ohio State products on the edges until Conley was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. He will miss at least three weeks because of a lingering ankle injury.

Instead, Roby will lead secondary looking to slow down Mahomes and work out some preseason kinks.

“I just think it was a tough offseason to kind of gauge where you’re at,” Roby told SportsRadio 610 in Houston this week. “Personally, I just tried to keep grinding, keep my conditioning up, keep my strength up and not overdo it… but not trying to not work enough. I think it’s that balance. I think it’ll show in the first couple of weeks, the guys that kind of did it right.”

Bradley-Roby-Bills

The NFL did not conduct any preseason games and has been very cautious with training camps around the league due to ongoing COVID-19 obstacles.

“I think that these first couple of games, it’s going to be weird,” Roby added. “It’s going to be preseason-like but real stats. Everything is going to count, but it’s going to look a little bit sloppy on both sides of the ball for everyone. Those first couple of plays when you’re out there and you’re just running around, and I think it’s that first hit when you get hit in the mouth. That’s when you wake up.”

The Suwanee, Georgia native is actually from the same hometown as current 2021 Buckeye defensive back commit Jordan Hancock, although the two attended different high schools. Roby has made 274 career tackles in the NFL, tallied 68 pass breakups and won a Super Bowl with the Broncos despite being ranked as the No. 650 prospect nationally coming out of high school.

Roby was a 2x All-Big Ten selection while in Columbus and earned second team All-American honors in 2012. He led the country in passes defended (19) and was the nation’s only player to score a touchdown three different ways; recovering a fumbled punt in the end zone, recovered a blocked punt in the end zone, and returned an interception against Nebraska.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Open the 2020 Season at Illinois

Ohio State kicks off its virtual 2020 season at Memorial Stadium against the Fighting Illini in week one of the NCAA21 BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

Behind Enemy Lines - Wisconsin Football Recruiting

Nolan Rucci joins the offensive line factory, top program selling points and more.

Adam Prescott

by

Keegan Rice

Buckeye Breakfast: Big Ten Hoops Still Planning to Play Non-Conference Games

Get the latest news on Big Ten basketball plans, plus when the league will vote on their new plans for the fall sports season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Recruiting: Ohio Prospect Markus Allen Backs Away from Michigan

Northmont wide receiver verbally committed to the Wolverines in April but has now reopened his recruitment.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

Ohio A.G. Says Ohio State Can Sue Big Ten

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost believes Ohio State has a legal case to be made against the Big Ten. He argues the Big Ten doesn't have the legal authority to cancel the football season. Read his case here.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

OPINION: It's Time for the Big Ten to Announce a Plan

It's been nearly a month since the Big Ten postponed the football season. That should be ample time to come up with a plan and give players, coaches and fans a path forward. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Ryan Shazier Officially Retires from the NFL

The former Buckeye linebacker hasn't played since 2017 when he suffered a severe spinal injury. Read more about his career in Pittsburgh and Columbus.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Recruiting: Blake Wesley has Buckeyes Among Several Options

Indiana product down to a dozen schools, is AAU teammate of commits Kalen Etzler, Meechie Johnson.

Tyler Stephen

by

ByKyleKelly

Dwayne Haskins Named Captain of Washington Football Team

Haskins started seven games as a rookie and is now the week 1 leader as the franchise enters a new era. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

Ohio State No. 1 in SI All-American Team Recruiting Rankings

Buckeyes lead the Preseason SIAA national list for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly