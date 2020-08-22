Hancock Named Top Nickel Prospect on SI All-American Watch List

Recent Ohio State commit Jordan Hancock (Suawanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) was named the top nickel corner on the latest SI All-American Top 10 “Watch List” Friday afternoon, as the defensive positional rankings continue rolling out courtesy of Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia Jr. and Edwin Weathersby II.

Hancock, who had originally committed to Clemson earlier this calendar year before flipping to become a Buckeye in mid-July, topped the list of 2021 prospects at the position.

See below for the entire group of top nickelbacks, along with the school they are currently committed to and a hyperlink to their SIAA player page.

1. Jordan Hancock – Ohio State

2. Billy Bowman Jr. – Texas

3. Steven Ortiz – Minnesota

4. Sage Ryan – Uncommitted

5. Avantae Dickerson – Minnesota

6. Deuce Harmon – Texas A & M

7. Jaylin Davies – Oregon

8. Dakota Mitchell – Oregon

9. Markevious Brown – Uncommitted

10. Keuan Parker – Arkansas

A 6-foot-1, 175-pound corner, Hancock features long arms and is very quick in coverage thanks to an explosive lower half. He has shown the ability to line up in any defensive formation and doesn’t seem afraid to hit anyone.

"Ohio State was the school for me because of the rich history of putting defensive backs in the league, my relationship with the coaches, and my love for Columbus in general," Hancock said last month when committing.

The Buckeyes were also a finalist for Davies, ranked No. 7 on the above list, before he decided to stay on the west coast with Oregon.

SI will finish rolling out the final defensive positional lists, true corners and safeties, this weekend before revealing its Preseason Top 99 (the SI99) on Monday, August 24.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 finalists in October, 99 official finalists in November and culminate with 25 first team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet (in New York) in December.

Ohio State is currently clinging to the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation for the 2021 cycle, just a few breaths ahead of hard-charging Alabama. Hancock is one of multiple secondary commits alongside Jakailin Johnson, Denzel Burke, Andre Turrentine, Jantzen Dunn and Jaylen Johnson.

