BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Buckeye Breakfast: Pac-12 Football Schedule, OSU Hoops Offers '22 Center, Michigan Recruiting Update

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for August 1, 2020.

Pac-12 Announces 2020 Football Schedule

Schools around the nation are learning what their immediate football futures would look like if there is a season. The Pac-12 shared it's football plans on Friday.

The season won't start until September 26, which gives the conference time to evaluate how other leagues (college and professional) are handling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten said on Friday it plans to publicize its 2020 fall sports protocol "within the next five days."

Wolverines Lands No. 1 WR recruit in Michigan

Michigan lost out on the top defensive tackle in the state earlier this week, but they made up for it on Friday by landing the best high school receiver in the Mitten State. Andrel Anthony Jr. somewhat surprisingly chose to play for Coach Harbaugh instead of heavy favorite Michigan State.

Anthony is a 3-star recruit out of East Lansing High School, just blocks away from the Spartans' campus. He is ranked as the No. 529 player in the class of 2021 and the No. 12 player overall in Michigan.

Anthony was a first-team all-state selection in Division 3-4 by the Associated Press, tallying 54 catches for 954 yards and nine touchdowns. The latter two are single-season school records at East Lansing.

Ohio State Hoops Offers 2022 Big Man Joe Hurlburt

The Buckeyes have a history of some extremely talented post players and they are hoping they identified another one. Joe Hurlburt is a 6'10", 220 pounds and ridiculously athletic for his size.

Hurlburt plays at Elderlin High School in North Dakota. According to 247Sports, the scholarship offer from Ohio State is Hurlburt's ninth such offer. Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska are the other Big Ten programs that would love to have Hurlburt suit up for them in a couple years. The 4-star recruit is the top-ranked prep player in North Dakota and is considered the No. 7 center and No. 47 overall recruit in the Class of 2022.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Egbuka and Harrison Jr. on SIAA Top 10 List at Wide Receiver

Top target, current commit both easily make the SIAA List at their position.

Adam Prescott

by

Brendan Gulick

Mike Conley, Utah Jazz Win NBA Restart in Orlando Bubble

Former Ohio State point guard scores 20 points in come-from-behind victory.

Adam Prescott

by

Massimino31

Relationship Between LeBron James and Ohio State Could Grow Even Stronger

NBA star has ties to "nephew" Meechie Johnson and fellow SVSM product Malaki Branham.

Adam Prescott

by

AutoCoachO

Recruiting: Ohio State Football Offers for Class of 2023

Buckeyes have extended scholarships to seven prospects so far.

Adam Prescott

by

Massimino31

Big Ten to Share Fall Plans "Within Next Five Days"

The Buckeyes and the rest of the league have continued their training and are preparing to open camp, but none of them know when they'll play. They won't have to wait much longer.

Brendan Gulick

by

Massimino31

CoVID-19 Update: Ohio State Announces Community Testing Plans for Fall 2020 Semester

Ohio State is planning to open campus to students in the fall. Read more about the protocols that are being put in place for anyone who will be on campus this semester.

Brendan Gulick

Former Buckeye Isaiah Prince Opts Out of Bengals Season

Former Ohio State offensive lineman Isaiah Prince joins a growing list of NFL players not willing to compete during the pandemic. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Six Former Buckeyes Voted to NFL's List of Top 100 Players

Michael Thomas leads the way again, as trio of Ohio State products make top 25.

Adam Prescott

by

Brendan Gulick

Win Your Backyard: Best Ohio Prospects for the Buckeye Basketball Program

Many of the top players in program history have come from within state lines.

Adam Prescott

by

ActionJacksonnn

Buckeye Breakfast: Big Ten Uncertainty, CFP Reconsidering Current Plans

Big Ten competition this fall reportedly may not be a foregone conclusion, while the College Football Playoff Committee is considering the challenges that lie ahead this year.

Brendan Gulick