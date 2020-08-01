Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here are your headlines for August 1, 2020.

Pac-12 Announces 2020 Football Schedule

Schools around the nation are learning what their immediate football futures would look like if there is a season. The Pac-12 shared it's football plans on Friday.

The season won't start until September 26, which gives the conference time to evaluate how other leagues (college and professional) are handling the coronavirus pandemic.

The Big Ten said on Friday it plans to publicize its 2020 fall sports protocol "within the next five days."

Wolverines Lands No. 1 WR recruit in Michigan

Michigan lost out on the top defensive tackle in the state earlier this week, but they made up for it on Friday by landing the best high school receiver in the Mitten State. Andrel Anthony Jr. somewhat surprisingly chose to play for Coach Harbaugh instead of heavy favorite Michigan State.

Anthony is a 3-star recruit out of East Lansing High School, just blocks away from the Spartans' campus. He is ranked as the No. 529 player in the class of 2021 and the No. 12 player overall in Michigan.

Anthony was a first-team all-state selection in Division 3-4 by the Associated Press, tallying 54 catches for 954 yards and nine touchdowns. The latter two are single-season school records at East Lansing.

Ohio State Hoops Offers 2022 Big Man Joe Hurlburt

The Buckeyes have a history of some extremely talented post players and they are hoping they identified another one. Joe Hurlburt is a 6'10", 220 pounds and ridiculously athletic for his size.

Hurlburt plays at Elderlin High School in North Dakota. According to 247Sports, the scholarship offer from Ohio State is Hurlburt's ninth such offer. Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska are the other Big Ten programs that would love to have Hurlburt suit up for them in a couple years. The 4-star recruit is the top-ranked prep player in North Dakota and is considered the No. 7 center and No. 47 overall recruit in the Class of 2022.

