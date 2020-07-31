BuckeyesNow
Big Ten to Share Fall Sports Plans "Within Next Five Days"

Brendan Gulick

The Big Ten was the first conference to announce drastic changes for the 2020 fall sports season, including a conference-only schedule for all fall sports (if they are able to play at all). While the ACC and SEC have since announced their plans for the coming months, Big Ten fans have continued to wait for a final decision.

They won't have to wait much longer.

According to a letter sent Thursday to Big Ten athletic directors by commissioner Kevin Warren and Chris Kratochvil, the chair of the conference's task force for emerging infectious diseases, a decision on whether preseason camp will begin as currently scheduled will be made “within the next 5 days.“

“We will not, and cannot, proceed with preseason camp until we are certain that we can do so safely and that will depend, in part, on testing,” the letter states. “Once we have everything in place to execute our testing protocols effectively, including the appropriate number of tests secured for all fall sports, we can make a decision as to whether preseason camp will begin as currently scheduled.”

If you're interested in reading the entire letter, it's available here.

Per Thursday's letter, the Big Ten remains “hopeful to compete this fall in men's and women's cross country, field hockey, football, men's and women's soccer, and women's volleyball, understanding that we must operate in a manner that seeks to address the challenges that COVID-19 presents.” The letter also states that fall competition is not a guarantee, even once a schedule is presented. "Health and safety remains the league's primary focus" and if the environment to compete isn't safe, the games won't happen.

“If we determine as a Conference that it is not prudent to compete in the fall of 2020, we will not do so, much like our decision in March 2020 to cancel the Men's Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis,” the letter states. “Our final decision will be rooted in guidance from medical experts and in consultation with institutional leadership, student-athletes, coaches and appropriate federal, state, and local authorities.”

Ohio State football is scheduled to begin camp one week today on Friday, August 7. They've spent the last seven days training with strength and conditioning coaches, watching film and going through walk-through practices.

The letter also reinforced that participation in athletics this fall is voluntary for all student-athletes and that their scholarships won't be penalized for opting out of the season.

It has not been made public if any of the Ohio State players have opted out of the season.

