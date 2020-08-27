Buckeye Breakfast: Class of 2021 Top Ranked Tight End Chooses Nebraska

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for August 27, 2020.

Class of 2021 Top Ranked Tight End Chooses Nebraska

Thomas Fidone II, the No. 1 ranked high school tight end in the nation in the Class of 2021, is crossing state lines (barely) to play at the next level. The Iowa native has chosen to play for Scott Frost and the Cornhuskers.

Fidone is from Council Bluffs, which borders Nebraska just outside of Omaha. He was recognized earlier this week as the 45th best player in the country, regardless of position, when he was named to the inaugural #SI99. He is considered the best prep player in Iowa and he is Nebraska's biggest commit in this class.

Ohio State Target Malaki Hamrick Has Lofty Aspirations

Ohio State recently offered one of the best outside linebackers in the country in the Class of 2022, Malaki Hamrick. But the Buckeyes are targeting Hamrick as a defensive end instead. Hamrick spoke to a reporter at Eleven Warriors and ... well ... he doesn't lack confidence in himself.

“I guess they like my speed and how I get off the ball and really know how to make the offensive linemen in front of me work to try to keep up with me,” Hamrick, who recorded 129 tackles, 19 sacks and 39 tackles-for-loss last season, told Eleven Warriors. “And with my frame and abilities you could possibly be looking at the next Chase Young or maybe even better.”

Considering Ohio State has had the highest drafted defensive player in four of the last five NFL drafts - and three of those players have been defensive ends - Hamrick was excited by the offer to be a Buckeye.

Seth Towns Applauds NBA

Ohio State transfer Seth Towns is perhaps the most vocal player on social justice issues. When the Milwaukee Bucks started the domino effect on Wednesday of postponed games across several sports, Towns tweeted his support for professional basketball.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!