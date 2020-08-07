BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Buckeye Breakfast: 2020 Opt Outs and a Quiet Happy Valley

Brendan Gulick

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here is your headline for August 7, 2020.

Former Buckeye Lineman Malcolm Pridgeon Opts Out of NFL Season

Former Ohio State guard Malcolm Pridgeon is opting out of the 2020 NFL season with the Cleveland Browns, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Pridgeon entered the NFL last year as an undrafted rookie with the Houston Texans, but when he didn’t make the team in Houston, he joined the Browns’ practice squad for his rookie year.

No Fans Allowed at Penn State Home Games

When the Buckeyes revamped schedule came out on Wednesday, one of the first things fans noticed was that the Michigan and Penn State games were suddenly only separated by one game. Saturday, November 7 might just be Ohio State's toughest game on paper.

Good news for the Buckeyes - Happy Valley, which is perhaps the most hostile place to play in college football for a visiting team, will be an empty stadium.

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said in a letter to the public "under the current conditions and current state orders," Penn State will continue without fans in general seating areas.

"We continue to refine our plans to welcome Nittany Lion fans, should the conditions and orders be revised to accommodate spectators at events," Barbour said. However, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday that the state's guidance includes no sports until Jan. 1 due to large groups, which would rule out fans all football season.

Micah Parsons Opts Out of 2020 Season

Speaking of Penn State, their best player is not going to play in 2020. Micah Parsons is a fierce linebacker, a probably first round NFL draft pick and the runaway favorite for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

At least, he was.

Parsons posted on social media through the team account on Thursday that he would be opting out of the 2020 season.

Parsons joins Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore as a top-end talent that is choosing to skip the 2020 season to focus on preparing for the NFL draft.

We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Harbaugh Accuses Ryan Day of Breaking Rules

Ohio State coach Ryan Day wasn't happy with coach Harbaugh, according to a report on Bucknuts. Read more about what he had to say.

Brendan Gulick

by

MORandy

Leadership and Self-Discipline Guiding Buckeyes as Training Camp Begins

Ryan Day says team could have had 11 or 12 captains.

Adam Prescott

Justin Fields Never Considered Opting Out of the Season

While some college football stars are choosing not to play this year, Heisman Trophy favorite Justin Fields is all-in on the 2020 season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

PrincePatt216

Ohio State Names Seven Captains for the 2020 Season

Justin Fields and Tuf Borland headline the 2020 Ohio State football captains. Check out who else was selected to lead this year's team.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

Ryan Day: Buckeyes Focused on Getting Comfortable Being Uncomfortable

Second-year head coach and his program are embracing the challenges and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 pandemic.

Adam Prescott

Linebacker Tuf Borland Named Three-Time Captain

Borland captained one of the best defenses in college football last year, so this decision comes as no surprise. Read more about one of OSU's seven picks.

Jake Hromada

by

Keegan Rice

Buckeyes Ranked No. 2 in Preseason USA Today Coaches Poll

Six Big Ten schools make the Top 25, with the Buckeyes receiving 17 first-place votes to sit only behind Clemson.

Adam Prescott

Josh Myers thinks Ohio State offensive line can be best in the nation

The Buckeyes return three starters to this year's line and have several talented options at the other two spots.

Brendan Gulick

Big Ten Football Players Issue Unity Proposal on The Players Tribune

More than 1,000 players collaborate to express concerns and requests.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Jonathon Cooper: "I'm focused on being a leader"

The fifth-year Buckeye is a two-time captain and he's ready to lead Ohio State during an incredibly challenging year. Read more.

Staff Writer