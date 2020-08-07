Buckeye Breakfast: 2020 Opt Outs and a Quiet Happy Valley

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the college athletics world. Here is your headline for August 7, 2020.

Former Buckeye Lineman Malcolm Pridgeon Opts Out of NFL Season

Former Ohio State guard Malcolm Pridgeon is opting out of the 2020 NFL season with the Cleveland Browns, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Pridgeon entered the NFL last year as an undrafted rookie with the Houston Texans, but when he didn’t make the team in Houston, he joined the Browns’ practice squad for his rookie year.

No Fans Allowed at Penn State Home Games

When the Buckeyes revamped schedule came out on Wednesday, one of the first things fans noticed was that the Michigan and Penn State games were suddenly only separated by one game. Saturday, November 7 might just be Ohio State's toughest game on paper.

Good news for the Buckeyes - Happy Valley, which is perhaps the most hostile place to play in college football for a visiting team, will be an empty stadium.

Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour said in a letter to the public "under the current conditions and current state orders," Penn State will continue without fans in general seating areas.

"We continue to refine our plans to welcome Nittany Lion fans, should the conditions and orders be revised to accommodate spectators at events," Barbour said. However, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Thursday that the state's guidance includes no sports until Jan. 1 due to large groups, which would rule out fans all football season.

Micah Parsons Opts Out of 2020 Season

Speaking of Penn State, their best player is not going to play in 2020. Micah Parsons is a fierce linebacker, a probably first round NFL draft pick and the runaway favorite for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

At least, he was.

Parsons posted on social media through the team account on Thursday that he would be opting out of the 2020 season.

Parsons joins Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore as a top-end talent that is choosing to skip the 2020 season to focus on preparing for the NFL draft.

