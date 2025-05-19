CBS Sports Predicts Massive Upset Loss for Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off a national championship, and playing in one of the best conferences in the country, they are going to get the best effort from every opponent on their schedule.
The Buckeyes have numerous high-profile games on their schedule, including arguably the biggest game of the college football season when they welcome the Texas Longhorns to Ohio Stadium on August 30. Arch Manning vs. Jeremiah Smith in what will be a rematch of the most competitive College Football Playoff game last season will be must-watch television. With Penn State on the calendar and Michigan as their last game of the regular season, the Buckeyes will be in the national spotlight often.
However, one game that might get them that not many are talking about is a battle with the Washington Huskies. The Huskies recently joined the Big Ten and haven't made much of an impact yet. In a breakdown of the biggest potential upsets, CBS Sports' Brad Crawford touched on why the Huskies may stand a chance, although expected to be unranked when Ohio State comes to town.
"The Buckeyes play four teams we're expecting to be ranked inside the top 25, but the Huskies are not one of them. And that's part of what makes this one so enticing. Virtually unbeatable under Ryan Day against unranked competition, Ohio State's lone loss under that scenario came last season against Michigan. Prior to that, a 49-20 setback at Purdue during the 2018 campaign was the last time the Buckeyes dropped a Big Ten contest to a team outside of the top 25. Husky Stadium will be rocking when Ohio State rolls in and quarterback Demond Williams Jr. will test a new-look defense under Matt Patricia," Crawford wrote.
The Huskies are returning numerous starters this season and have a few key transfer players that will be starting on their offensive line as well. Desmond Williams Jr. is projected to be there starting quarterback, and he went for 944 yards and 8 touchdowns last season with a 78.1% completion percentage. He's going to be able to make plays, and in front of a rocking home stadium, he might make enough to pull off an unthinkable upset.
This game will be Ohio State's first conference battle. It will face Texas, Grambling and Ohio before opening up conference play against the Huskies on the road. The Buckeyes should be a multi-score