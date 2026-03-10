Ohio State's Ryan Day Gives Candid Response About Ex-NFL Staff Hires

The 2026 football season will be here before long and that's great news for Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who is already adjusting to a new staff.

The Buckeyes began spring practice Tuesday, and with lofty expectations of reaching the national title game for the second time in three seasons after coming up short last year, Day is dialed in on making sure the expectations match the standard of excellence set on the field.

In doing so, the hiring of Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator to replace Brian Hartline and retaining defensive coordinator Matt Patricia gives Day a good mindset that it is more than just a college football factory; it's an NFL developmental program.

Speaking to reporters, Day gave a blunt, yet rational answer when asked about the advantages of having ex-NFL staffers in Columbus.

Ryan Day said having two former NFL head coaches as his OC (Arthur Smith) and DC (Matt Patricia) will allow him to "be more present in the building with the players with the staff, certainly with the NIL stuff."



"It's a different mindset," Day said.

Per Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors, Day said from an administrative standpoint, having Smith and Patricia is more than just a great fit.

In addition, Day also noted what makes both of them standout in a rather obvious, business-like way.

In another clip, this time from 10TV's Adam King, Hartline got to see his star wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith, on full display, making the marriage with Hartline one that is a can't-miss storyline as the season gets closer to fruition.

Day had another CEO-like quote, which further validates the importance of an NFL staff around him.

“You have to earn your stripes around here”



Ryan Day addresses a lot of new faces at the first Ohio State spring practice.



Welcome back college football!

“You have to earn your stripes around here," Day said, per a video from King.

And he isn't wrong.

The Buckeyes will have to do that in order to ensure not only that they can have another great season but also that they can contend for a Big Ten title and potentially a national championship.

Without full buy-in from his players, he won't be able to sustain the same level of success year after year if he can't realize his team's potential. It's clearer that even in March, he already does, and there's no way he's not going to let his players slack off, especially with ex-NFL coaches in the room and guys who demand excellence on a day-to-day basis.

Day will have to maintain that same energy and then some in order to push his team forward towards a productive August and September before Big Ten play really begins.

But only time will tell.